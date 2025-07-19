Lions Undrafted Rookies Who Could Make Noise at 2025 Training Camp
In every season under head coach Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions have kept at least one undrafted free agent on their initial 53-man roster.
This culture of competition has made the Lions a desirable organization for players who are not selected in the draft, as they are understanding of the fact that Campbell's coaching staff will give them an opportunity to compete for a job.
Though the Lions have a relatively small group of UDFAs this year, there are plenty of intriguing players within the group. As such, the team will have plenty of competition for fringe roster spots.
Here are five undrafted free agents who could make strong cases to crack Detroit's initial 53-man roster during training camp.
OL Mason Miller
With the news of Taylor Decker starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, opportunities will be available for players to move up the depth chart. As a result, Miller could get a chance to get important reps.
An FCS standout at North Dakota State, Miller has solid pedigree and at 6-foot-7, he has ideal size for the tackle position. However, he also has some athleticism that could allow him to get reps at guard throughout camp.
Even if Decker's absence is not an extended one,Miller could find his way onto the second-team offensive line with strong performances. He presents the Lions with a young option for the swing tackle position, and as a result could wind up pushing Dan Skipper for the job.
WR Jackson Meeks
Like Tyus, Meeks has a build that fits a prototype that the Lions do not have an abundance of at this stage. He stands 6-foot-2, and was one of the best receivers at the collegiate level when it comes to contested catches.
Per Pro Football Focus, Meeks caught 21 of his 35 contested catch opportunities. This ability to win in 50-50 sitatutions bodes well for his chances of making a splash.
Meeks can play his way into a significant role in the preseason with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams likely to be sidelined. If he can translate some of that contested catch prowess to the professional level, he could wind up being an asset for Detroit in a pinch in 2025 and beyond.
TE/FB Zach Horton
The Lions have an opening on their roster for the third tight end position, which comes with some fullback and plenty of run-blocking responsibilities. Horton seems to fit this mold nicely based on the role he played at James Madison and Indiana in college.
While he's not a dynamic pass-catching threat at this stage, the Lions don't need him to be one with the presence of Sam LaPorta leading the charge. Rather, the team needs someone like Horton to do the proverbial dirty work in the run game along with some spot contributions in the passing game.
Right now, the competition for the third tight end spot is headlined by incumbent Shane Zylstra and newcomer Kenny Yeboah. However, by quickly adapting to the team's scheme, Horton can certainly put himself right in that conversation.
DE Keith Cooper Jr.
The Lions' search for a consistent player to operate opposite of Aidan Hutchinson remains ongoing, and as a result there's an opportunity available for Cooper. While he doesn't have a ton of flashy production on his college resume, his physicality and ability to set the edge could be beneficial for his chances of making the roster.
In four seasons, three with Tulane and one with Houston, Cooper logged 14 total sacks and 26 tackles for loss. The defender also has the body type to potentially slide in and play a five-technique role.
Ultimately, physicality and toughness will be two big factors in Cooper making his case to make the roster. Because so much attention will be paid to the defensive ends working with Hutchinson, Cooper will have a chance to make a big statement.
S Ian Kennelly
The Lions were very impressed with Kennelly's performance at the local Pro Day prior to the draft, as he showed off unique athleticism. Now, he enters a competition for a depth spot with multiple other young players.
Kennelly was very productive at Division II Grand Valley State, notching 64 total tackles and three interceptions last season. His athleticism lends itself to success on special teams, which could be his initial path to making the roster.
Competing with Kennelly will be the likes of 2025 seventh-round pick Dan Jackson and 2024 undrafted free agents Morice Norris and Loren Strickland. While he may be viewed as a long-shot, the Lions are clearly impressed with his athleticism and will get plenty of chances to impress throughout the team's four preseason games.