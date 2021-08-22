Detroit Lions' Preseason Snap Counts: Depth Chart Hints Given

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Offense

Quarterbacks

David Blough: (36) 59%

Tim Boyle: (25) 41%

Tim Boyle did not do himself any favors with his play, as the leading candidate to be the Lions backup did not lead many long drives.

David Blough outsnapped Boyle because he actually led the offense down the field and extended drives.

Boyle should be looking over his shoulder, as Blough has made the backup competition closer than it should be.

Running backs

Godwin Igwebuike: (20) 33% -- Eight special teams snaps (32%)

Craig Reynolds: (17) 28% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Dedrick Mills: (13) 21% -- Three special teams snaps (13%)

Jermar Jefferson: (11) 18% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Jason Cabinda: (7) 11% -- Seven special teams snaps (28%)

Javon Leake: (0) 0% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Javon Leake did not see any reps at running back, as he was relegated to special teams. His chances of making the roster are not looking good at the moment.

Tight ends

Alize Mack: (33) 54% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Brock Wright: (22) 36%

Darren Fells: (15) 25% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Wide receivers

Tom Kennedy: (42) 69% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Geronimo Allison: (30) 49% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Quintez Cephus: (21) 34% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Breshad Perriman: (21) 34%

Victor Bolden: (13) 21%

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (11) 18% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Damion Ratley: (11) 18%

Javon McKinley: (9) 15%

Darius Jennings: (6) 10% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Sage Surratt: (3) 5%

Victor Bolden's stock has steadily fallen as training camp has progresses. His snaps counts are down and he is not even involved in special teams, a sign that he has fallen out of favor with the current coaching staff.

Tom Kennedy earned the most reps for the wide receivers unit and is working daily to move his way up the depth chart.

Offensive linemen

Matt Nelson: (61) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Dan Skipper: (40) 66% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Penei Sewell: (21) 34%

Darrin Paulo: (0) 0% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Evan Brown: (61) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Logan Stenberg: (50) 82% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Tommy Kraemer: (50) 82% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (11) 18%

Jonah Jackson: (11) 18%

Evan Heim: Did not play

Darrin Paulo is likely on the outside looking in. Evan Brown appears to have earned a spot in the line rotation, as he played the entire game, while Evan Heim did not play at all.

Dan Skipper, Matt Nelson, Evan Brown, Logan Stenberg and Tommy Kraemer are all very likely to make the team based on their usage Saturday.

Defense

Defensive linemen

Julian Okwara: (37) 58% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Austin Bryant: (35) 55% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Charles Harris: (23) 36%

Robert McCray: (22) 34% -- Nine special teams snaps (26%)

Rashod Berry: (14) 22%

Bruce Hector: (32) 50% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Miles Brown: (24) 38%

Jashon Cornell: (20) 31% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Levi Onwuzurike: (17) 27%

Kevin Strong: (15) 23% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

P.J. Johnson: (15) 23%

Alim McNeill: (14) 22%

Linebackers

Jahlani Tavai: (39) 61% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (39) 61% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Derrick Barnes: (25) 39% -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Anthony Pittman: (20) 31% -- 16 special teams snaps (64%)

Tavante Beckett: (5) 8% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Tavai and Reeves-Maybin both were given their opportunity to play against Steelers starters.

Unfortunately, the Lions got answers as to their lack of ability to produce at a high level.

Pittman and Barnes showed they could play at inside linebacker and not look totally lost and ineffective.

Defensive backs

AJ Parker: (30) 47% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Mike Ford: (27) 42% -- 13 special teams snaps (52%)

Jeff Okudah: (25) 39%

Amani Oruwariye: (25) 39%

Ifeatu Melifonwu: (21) 33% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Jerry Jacobs: (20) 31% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Bobby Price: (16) 25% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Nickell Robey-Coleman: (16) 25% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Jalen Elliott: (34) 53% -- 19 special teams snaps (49%)

C.J. Moore: (28) 44% -- 14 special teams snaps (56%)

Will Harris: (25) 39%

Tracy Walker: (25) 39%

Alijah Holder: (16) 25% -- Eight special teams snaps (32%)

Dean Marlowe: Did not play

A.J. Parker continues to impress, as he played 47% of defensive snaps.

As an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State, Parker has steadily improved the past few weeks.

He ended up playing with the first-team defense and actually made plays while others struggled.

Parker finished the night with one pass breakup, two tackles for loss and eight overall stops.

Special teams

Jack Fox: (7) 28%

Randy Bullock: (3) 12%

Zane Gonzalez: (3) 12%

Scott Daly: Seven special teams snaps (28%)

In training camp, the Lions have worked on onside kicks.

Bullock was chosen to take the onside kick attempt that was successfully recovered late in the Steelers game.