Pros and Cons of Lions Claiming Takk McKinley

Recently, the Atlanta Falcons waived their 2017 first-round pick in defensive end Takk McKinley.

McKinley’s tenure in Atlanta was in a precarious spot before his release, as the Falcons had declined his fifth-year option this past offseason.

On waivers, the Cincinnati Bengals claimed the pass rusher, looking to boost their defensive line.

McKinley has now hit the waiver wire once again, though, due to a failed physical. No other details were given.

The first time McKinley landed on waivers -- outside of the Bengals -- the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers all reportedly placed a claim.

Who knows if those were the only teams, but the Lions were never mentioned. That’s probably a big clue on if the Lions would place a claim this time around.

Without further ado, here are the pros and cons of the Lions acquiring the former first-round pick.

Pros

Versatility

With his ability to stand up on the edge and play with his hand in the dirt, he does provide some versatility that head coach Matt Patricia may like.

His usage would be similar to current Lions EDGE defenders Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara, who is presently injured.

There was a reason McKinley was a first-round selection.

Size

He stands in at 6-foot-2, weighs at least 250 pounds and has 34 3/4-inch arms.

He has the size and arm length required to be a JACK backer in Patricia's scheme.

And throughout his career, he's proven to be a competent pass-rusher, with 17.5 sacks to his name.

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Cons

Culture fit

For a Lions team that wants a top-notch personality and prioritizes culture fits, McKinley may not fall into that category.

He went on a Twitter tirade against the Falcons, while still with the organization, and was subjected to a team-imposed fine.

That doesn’t sound like the type of character that Detroit general manager Bob Quinn wants inside his locker room.

Injury status

He's missed four games with a groin injury this season, and finished last season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

His failed physical indicates that his groin ailment might continue to be a lingering issue the rest of the way this season.

And that could very well be a turn-off to a Lions team that is looking for pass-rush help.

Overall, McKinley has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career.

He had a total of 13 sacks in his first two seasons in the NFL. This year and last, though, he's recorded a combined 4.5 sacks.

Since coming into the league in 2017 with the Falcons, he has been an average all-around player.

At this point, McKinley doesn’t seem like a culture fit, is a bigger name than what he provides on the field and has an injury he is dealing with.

For a team like the Lions that is very specific with the type of players it targets, it would be abnormal for them to put in a claim or to sign McKinley down the road, if he is available.

If this desperate Lions regime wants to take a chance in a must-win season, maybe it would take a flier, however, on a one-time high-upside player at a position of need.

