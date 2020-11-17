The Lions pulled out a 30-27 victory in Week 10 against the Washington Football Team.

Here are the players that belong in the "Penthouse" and "Doghouse" after the game.

Penthouse

K Matt Prater

Prater's struggles going into Detroit's Week 10 contest with the Washington Football Team had been well-documented.

He had missed six field goals on the season (14-of-20) prior to the tilt.

But, he came through in a big way on Sunday, making all three of his FG attempts, including one from 59 yards to win the game.

He saved the Lions from blowing another double-digit lead.

Detroit had been up 24-3, before Washington scored three consecutive second-half touchdowns.

Matt Patricia owes his veteran kicker a nice, four-course meal for his efforts.

His clutch performance also earns him a spot in the Penthouse for the week.

DE Everson Griffen

Griffen didn't have the greatest Lions debut a week ago against his former team in the Minnesota Vikings.

But, he did come through with a dominant performance in Week 10.

He logged five quarterback hits and a sack of Washington passer Alex Smith.

With the five QB hits, he tied the franchise record for the most such hits in a single game.

If he produces similar numbers in future weeks, he'll prove to be a solid midseason acquisition made by Detroit general manager Bob Quinn.

RB D'Andre Swift

He received the first start of his NFL career on Sunday, and he sure made Patricia & Co. look smart for giving him the nod.

The rookie runner averaged 5.1 yards a carry, and finished with career-high marks in rushing attempts (16), receptions (five) and receiving yards (68).

He also accounted for a touchdown as a pass-catcher and 81 yards on the ground.

It was a solid performance from the first-year back and hopefully one that he builds upon in subsequent weeks.

Doghouse

WR Danny Amendola

Amendola did catch all three of his targets Sunday, but he also was responsible for an illegal forward pass with less than a minute to go in the first half.

It came after he caught a two-yard pass from Matthew Stafford, and decided to toss the ball to Marvin Jones Jr. as he was going down.

It resulted in a five-yard penalty for the Lions.

As a veteran receiver, it's something that Amendola should've never tried, knowing that unless he executed it perfectly, it would result in a penalty.

He earns a spot in the Doghouse this week for the mistake.

CB Desmond Trufant

The veteran defensive back committed two unfortunates penalties on Washington's final drive of the afternoon.

The first penalty was of the defensive pass interference variety on a fourth-and-5 play, which gave Smith & Co. a first down.

Meanwhile, the second call against Trufant -- defensive holding -- came on the next set of downs, specifically on a third-and-10 play.

His two penalties, while debatable, kept the drive alive for Washington, and helped set up Dustin Hopkins' 41-yard field goal that tied the game at 27.

Detroit still managed to pull out the win as a result of Prater's heroics.

But, it doesn't erase the fact that Trufant played a role in the Football Team having a chance to force overtime.

And it earns him a spot in the Doghouse for this week.

