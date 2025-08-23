Lions RB Return Could Be Delayed, LB Injury Concerning
The Detroit Lions’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Saturday took an unfortunate turn when two defensive players, linebacker Ezekiel Turner and EDGE Nate Lynn, sustained injuries while fighting for roster spots.
Early in the third quarter, Turner went down with a non-contact leg injury and required assistance from trainers. He was eventually carted off the field, sparking immediate concern about a potential Achilles injury.
Per the Detroit Free Press, Lions head man Dan Campbell said the injury to Turner, who was seen on crutches in the locker room after the game, did not look good. Turner told Free Press beat reporter Dave Birkett that he had a possible Achilles injury.
The veteran linebacker had carved out a role as a steady depth piece for Detroit in 2024, finishing last season with 12 total tackles, half a sack and three quarterback hits in nine games.
His special teams ability and defensive versatility made him a valuable piece in training camp, but Saturday’s setback could jeopardize his chances of being available anytime soon.
If Turner’s injury proves significant, it not only impacts his roster hopes, but also leaves the Lions thin in terms of proven depth at the linebacker position.
Meanwhile, Lynn provided his own injury scare during the exhibition contest.
The young EDGE defender, trying to earn a spot on Detroit’s 53-man roster, disappeared into the blue medical tent after suffering what appeared to be a physical ailment. Trainers confiscated his helmet, a troubling sign that often indicates a player will not return.
However, Lynn did make his way back to the field later in the game, ultimately registering a quarterback hit.
Takeaways From Lions' Loss to Texans
Update on Graham Glasgow, Sione Vaki
Both Glasgow and Vaki suffered injuries during Thursday's joint practice session with the Texans.
In the final drill of the day, Glasgow went down with a lower leg injury, and struggled to get back to his feet. In Saturday's postgame, Campbell expressed that the Lions center "should be good" for the start of the season.
The center position has been one of the most intriguing spots on the Lions' roster, as the vacancy was opened by Frank Ragnow's retirement during organized team activities.
Meanwhile, the fifth-year head man told reporters that Vaki, who left Thursday's practice with an undisclosed ailment, could be out a bit longer. However, the second-year running back's injury isn't expected to be serious.