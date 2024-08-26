'It's Time': Lions Ready to Prepare For Rams
The Detroit Lions are ready to turn the page and begin their preparation for the Los Angeles Rams.
Following spring workouts, organized team activities and minicamps, the season debut set to take place on Sunday Night Football is two weeks away.
Detroit was able to defeat the Steelers in the preseason finale at Ford Field.
After his team's 24-17 win, Dan Campbell expressed his excitement about beginning the season at home.
“I mean, like I’m ready. It’s time. And I know we got two weeks, but it’s time. Just watching those guys come back in the locker room, as they were coming back upstairs right before we broke out, you can see it in their eyes, like they know," said Campbell. "And they understand what they’re getting ready to walk into with our fans and our crowd and the type of game and opponent we’re getting ready to face. They feel it like I do, and they know it’s on us now and it's time to go. Enough of all the prep work and getting ready and the spring and training camp, man it’s here and really the next thing we do will be preparing for the Rams for the most part.”
Detroit's fanbase impressed the fourth-year coach, even selling standing room only tickets for a preseason game. The Steelers incurred a couple of false start penalties as a result of the crowd being engaged throughout the game.
