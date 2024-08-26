All Lions

'It's Time': Lions Ready to Prepare For Rams

Dan Campbell ready for 2024 season to begin.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey looks to tackle Rams returner Austin Trammell
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey looks to tackle Rams returner Austin Trammell / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are ready to turn the page and begin their preparation for the Los Angeles Rams.

Following spring workouts, organized team activities and minicamps, the season debut set to take place on Sunday Night Football is two weeks away.

Detroit was able to defeat the Steelers in the preseason finale at Ford Field.

After his team's 24-17 win, Dan Campbell expressed his excitement about beginning the season at home.

“I mean, like I’m ready. It’s time. And I know we got two weeks, but it’s time. Just watching those guys come back in the locker room, as they were coming back upstairs right before we broke out, you can see it in their eyes, like they know," said Campbell. "And they understand what they’re getting ready to walk into with our fans and our crowd and the type of game and opponent we’re getting ready to face. They feel it like I do, and they know it’s on us now and it's time to go. Enough of all the prep work and getting ready and the spring and training camp, man it’s here and really the next thing we do will be preparing for the Rams for the most part.”

Detroit's fanbase impressed the fourth-year coach, even selling standing room only tickets for a preseason game. The Steelers incurred a couple of false start penalties as a result of the crowd being engaged throughout the game.

Additional reading

1.) Film Review: Examining Lions' Reserve O-Line Pass-Protection Struggles

2.) Lions' DJ Reader Removed from PUP List

3.) James Houston, Mekhi Wingo Among Highest PFF-Graded Lions

 

Published |Modified
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News