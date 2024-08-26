Roundtable: Lions Player Likely to Get Claimed by Other NFL Team
1.) Can James Houston succeed in Detroit?
Christian Booher: I think James Houston is more than capable of succeeding in Detroit. He may not have the versatility that the Lions hoped he’d have when it comes to playing linebacker, but he has superb pass-rush ability and that’s an area where the Lions desperately need help from a season ago.
There’s uncertainty about whether or not the Lions will keep Houston. I think that being a young contract with his ability warrants keeping him and seeing exactly what you have with him after an injury kept him out most of the year.
Vito Chirco: I believe that he still can, as long as you keep him at EDGE. If I were the Lions, I'd give up on the idea of dropping Into coverage and playing at SAM linebacker. He's failed in that role too many times already, and doesn't seem like a fit to play the position moving forward, either.
Yet, everyone and their mother knows that Houston is explosive coming off the edge, and can succeed as a pass-rusher. That's why I'd be carrying him on the Lions’ season-opening roster.
2.) How did you evaluate Hendon Hooker's performance against the Steelers?
Booher: I thought Hooker had his ups and downs. There were plenty of good and bad moments on Saturday, as he made a few big plays and a few mistakes. I thought he continued to utilize his legs well, as he scrambled 10 times for 93 yards, but he still had some issues with processing through reads and getting the ball out on time.
Chirco: It wasn't a performance worthy of an “A” grade from the second-year pro. He was sacked five times within the game's first 20 minutes, held on to the ball too long from time to time and ended up both throwing a pick and losing a fumble.
Yet, as he has all preseason long, he still flashed some dynamic play-making ability, especially with his legs. He ended up gaining 93 yards on the ground, and once again looked like a difference-maker running the football.
On top of all that, he showcased the ability to bounce back from his mistakes. For instance, after tossing an interception to Cam Sutton in the third quarter, he bounced back by leading the Lions on a 88-yard scoring drive on the ensuing possession.
Overall wise, it was still a good enough showing from Hooker to say that he deserves to be the team's No. 2 quarterback come Week 1.
3.) Does Donovan Peoples-Jones make the Lions’ roster?
Booher: I think Peoples-Jones will be a player the Lions hold onto to start training camp, but he could be quickly released. I don’t think the Lions have any option to leave Isaiah Williams off after his showing in the preseason, so the roster is thin at that position.
Peoples-Jones has talent but struggled to get going throughout training camp. He could remain with the organization based on his career body of work, but that seems tough as well right now.
Chirco: At this juncture, I'm going to say no. He hasn't impressed at all this summer, and recorded zero catches, on three targets, Saturday against Pittsburgh.
At this present moment, I'm going to say Detroit's top four receivers are Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond and undrafted free agent Isaiah Williams. Those weren't the only receivers to outperform Peoples-Jones this summer, as the likes of Kaden Davis and Daurice Fountain also had more impressive camps.
It leads me to believe that Peoples-Jones will be left off Detroit's 53-man roster Tuesday.
4.) Which Lions player likely getting waived will be claimed by another team?
Booher: If Williams doesn’t make the Lions’ roster, he could be claimed by another team. There’s a lot when comes to the roster decisions, but Williams’ playmaking ability is too good to leave off in my opinion.
I also think there’s a little difficulty when it comes to deciding a third tight end given how deep that room is. With the Lions’ depth on the roster, good players are going to be cut. As a result, several players could be up for the other 31 teams’ taking.
Chirco: I'm going to go with wide receiver Kaden Davis. He didn't do enough to earn the No. 3 receiving job or even the No. 4 WR job (as expressed above). However, I think he did enough throughout camp to warrant a spot on another organization's 53-man roster. I'm not saying that Davis is a top-of-the-depth-chart type of receiver. However, I think he could slide into a No. 4 receiving role on another NFL franchise's roster.
5.) What was your favorite moment of training camp?
Booher: My favorite part about training camp is learning about all the new faces, particularly the undrafted free agents. Watching the players come in with a small chance of making the roster and then they make the most of that small chance is inspiring to see.
Chirco: I have a few of them, from the joint practices with the Giants to watching the likes of Hendon Hooker and Isaiah Williams develop before our eyes. However, I'm going to go with Jake Bates’ rapid ascension. He went from a sensation with the UFL's Michigan Panthers to Detroit's starting kicker in a matter of just a few months. And my favorite moment from him was his 43-yard field goal to beat the Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason. To me, it cemented his status as the Lions’ No. 1 kicker.