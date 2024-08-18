Lions Rookie Report: Vaki, Williams, Ukwu Shine
The Lions notched their first win of the preseason Saturday night – in come-from-behind fashion – behind the leg of kicker Jake Bates. Bates nailed a 43-yarder as time expired to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-23.
The game featured multiple rookies that stepped up in a big fashion. Most notably, running back Sione Vaki and wide receiver Isaiah Williams, an undrafted free agent, came through with solid performances.
Vaki helped spearhead a Lions scoring drive to close the first half, while Williams made an impact both as a receiver and on special teams. He led the team in receiving for a second straight week (six catches for 71 yards), and also fielded three punts for 41 yards.
With each passing week, Williams – a product of the University of Illinois – is looking more and more like he's going to claim a spot on Detroit's season-opening 53-man roster.
Let's take a look now at how Vaki and the rest of the Lions’ six 2024 draft picks fared against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold did not suit up on Saturday. He sat out the contest with a pectoral injury, which he suffered during practice this past Monday. He's not, however, expected to miss any time during the regular season due to the ailment.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
Just like Arnold, Rakestraw sat out Saturday's exhibition tilt with an injury. Rakestraw, just like Arnold once again, suffered the injury – his of the ankle variety – during this past Monday's practice.
Regarding the ailment, the Missouri product said on Instagram Live earlier this week, “We are perfectly fine.” Subsequently, at this present moment, it's believed that the injury isn't serious for the second-rounder.
OL Giovanni Manu
Lining up at left tackle, the third-round pick logged 40 reps on offense and another five on special teams Saturday. That was good for 52 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps and 16 percent of the team's special teams snaps.
There wasn't much positive or negative to take away from Manu's performance.
Positively, though, the University of British Columbia product didn't account for any penalties, which is of significance for an offensive lineman.
From the Lions’ perspective, the hope is that Manu continues to log solid reps as the regular season nears.
RB Sione Vaki
Vaki had a solid performance for a second straight week.
Most notably, on the final drive of the opening half, the Utah product had four catches for 60 yards, as well as a carry that went for three yards. He further displayed his versatility by fielding a kick return and combining with special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin for a tackle on a kick return in the second quarter.
Vaki totaled six carries for 22 yards, and contributed another 60 yards as a receiver. It was a strong display from the fourth-round pick, likely further strengthening his chances to win the No. 3 running back job.
DL Mekhi Wingo
Wingo didn't make a huge impact on Saturday. The 2024 sixth-round pick logged 35 total snaps (30 on defense and five on special teams), and secured just one tackle. Overall wise, the LSU product had a quiet day against the Chiefs.
OL Christian Mahogany
Mahogany, the final pick of Detroit's 2024 draft class, remains on the team's non-football illness list.
He has missed all of training camp with an undisclosed sickness. He recently returned to the team after being away since minicamp in June. Mahogany has yet to return to practice, and has been working with the training staff to prepare for action.
At minicamp, the sixth-round pick received the majority of his reps at right guard and with the second-team offense.
UDFA stock watch
The aforementioned Williams is starting to prove doubters wrong, along with defensive end Isaac Ukwu.
Ukwu received the starting nod against Kansas City and fared well. Most notably, he recorded a sack of Chiefs reserve quarterback Chris Oladokun in the third quarter.
Ukwu has impressed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn with his ability to get after the passer so far in training camp.
“We’re trying to figure that out, and that’s what training camp is about. But, I’ll tell you, he’s been a pleasant surprise as far as his ability to rush off the edge," Glenn said of the undrafted rookie. "But, the thing is a lot different, we have to stack back and then read that triangle. So, we’re trying to get all to be able to do some things like that.”