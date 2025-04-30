Eight Lions On Roster Bubble Watch
Heading into the fifth year of Brad Holmes' and Dan Campbell's tenures as leaders of the Detroit Lions organization, the team has drastically upgraded the level of talent on the roster.
Because there are so many talented options, the Lions will have difficulty in whittling down the roster to its final 53-man form at the conclusion of training camp. As a result, there will be some players who are unable to make the final cut that could contribute for other teams across the league.
Here are eight players who may be on the Lions' roster bubble heading into the 2025 season.
DT Brodric Martin
The Lions have made multiple additions to the nose tackle position this offseason, including experienced veteran Roy Lopez and rookie Tyleik Williams. As a result, Martin appears to be sliding down the depth chart heading into his third season.
Originally a third-round pick that the Lions traded up to get, Martin has yet to make a significant impact in part due to injuries. With just five games played through two seasons, he'll need to make a strong statement with his performance in training camp to firmly assert himself in a crowded nose tackle rotation.
OL Colby Sorsdal
Sorsdal is another 2023 draft pick who could be in danger of losing his spot. After making an impact with a few appearances in spot duty as a rookie, he was a healthy scratch for most of the 2024 season.
Over the last two drafts, the Lions have added four new faces to the offensive line room. As a result, the group is getting crowded. With only a finite amount of spots available, Sorsdal could be on the outside looking in.
LB Trevor Nowaske
The Lions brought Nowaske back through a waiver claim after final cuts last year, and he had a solid stretch during the 2024 campaign that included two sacks and an interception. However, with the addition of Grant Stuard, the linebacker room is another spot that is getting crowded.
Nowaske has some upside and special teams versatility that could allow him to hold his spot, but with a fully healthy linebacker room this group is very deep. As a result, he'll need a strong camp to keep his place amongst the Lions' loaded group of linebackers.
RB Craig Reynolds
There's no question that Reynolds proved his value when David Montgomery went down with a knee injury late in the regular season. With his knowledge of the scheme and ability to produce in a pinch, he'll be a tough out. However, Sione Vaki showed flashes of his ability in the preseason and could see a bigger role out of the backfield in 2025.
Where Reynolds could be in trouble of losing his spot is if the Lions elect to keep extra linemen on the roster. Last year, Detroit kept four running backs and could certainly do the same this season. However, with so much talent in other places, the Lions could elect to keep the young running back over the veteran if they choose to go light at running back.
OL Kayode Awosika
Awosika is another player in a similar spot as Sorsdal. He started in the NFC Championship in 2023 and was a big part of the rotation early in the year, but lost his spot after being beat out by Christian Mahogany.
If the Lions elect to roll with its young options, there are four players that will take up roster spot. If Graham Glasgow doesn't relinquish his spot, three of those players and likely Dan Skipper will take the depth spots and leave Awosika potentially off the roster.
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ya-Sin signed with Detroit this offseason on a one-year deal, but with a low guaranteed amount of money could be in danger of not making the final roster. His production has tailed off in recent years, and he played just 62 defensive snaps in 2024.
The Lions have plenty of talent in the defensive backfield, headlined by 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold and new free agent signing D.J. Reed. With Amik Robertson, Ennis Rakestraw, Avonte Maddox and Khalil Dorsey also in the mix, Ya-Sin will have to be assertive on special teams to cement his place on the final roster.
LB Anthony Pittman
A special teams mainstay in recent years, the Lions brought Pittman back off of Jacksonville's practice squad last season amidst a number of injuries last season. As mentioned earlier, Pittman could be another casualty with a fully healthy linebacker room.
Pittman certainly has special teams value, but he's a player in the similar mold of Ezekiel Turner, Nowaske and Grant Stuard. The competition for the final roster spots at the linebacker position will truly be a battle.
DB Morice Norris
An undrafted rookie in last year's class, Norris was on the active roster to conclude the year and wound up playing meaningful snaps in the secondary due to an injury to Ifeatu Melifonwu in the Divisional Round against Washington.
Because of all the new faces in the secondary, Norris will need to earn his spot in his second season. He certainly has the upside to help the defense, but with all the talent in the mix the Lions may not have the ability to keep him on the active roster to continue his development.