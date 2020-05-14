AllLions
Bold Prediction about Lions' Run Game: Best in NFC North?

John Maakaron

The Lions' rushing attack has been the subject of scrutiny for many years. 

If only franchise passer Matthew Stafford had a running game, what additional feats could he have accomplished by now?

The last time the Lions featured a 1,000-yard rusher was back in 2013, when Reggie Bush secured 1,006 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. 

Fast-forward to 2020, and Detroit is now hoping the addition of second-round pick D'Andre Swift will solidify a running back corps that, if healthy, could accomplish significant feats. 

On Wednesday's edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," ex-Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson made a bold prediction about the Lions' rushing attack this upcoming season. 

"For the last four years since we've been doing this show, we've been waiting for the running game to take shape, just a little bit," Burleson said.

"I think they're finally starting to fix it. Nick Chubb, immediate impact. Sony Michel, immediate impact. People love D'Andre Swift. Him falling to 35 was great. It was the football gods blessing the Detroit Lions," Burleson noted. "I do feel like he is going to make an immediate impact. I feel like this combination of running backs along with the wide receivers and tight ends they already have -- let me just make this statement. The Detroit Lions could have the best running game in the NFC North for a team that hasn't had one for quite some time."

Even if the rushing attack doesn't turn out to be the best in the division, if this unit can remain intact, Detroit's chances of success in 2020 greatly increase. 

