Lions Safeties Snubbed in Annual Rankings
The Detroit Lions' safeties unit has the potential to have a breakout 2024 NFL season.
With Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph continuing their development, Aaron Glenn's secondary has young talent at the top of the depth chart.
Veteran C.J. Moore was brought back for added depth and Brandon Joseph, who is entering his second NFL season, also emerged during the offseason workout program this spring.
With Brian Branch potentially playing more snaps at safety based on different matchups, the back end has the potential to have their best success during Glenn's tenure in Motown.
In a recent ESPN ranking of top NFL safeties, no member of the Lions cracked the Top 10.
It is a little eyebrow raising the Lions safeties unit, which is hard hitting and regularly forcing turnovers, was not recognized more in preseason rankings.
Only Branch earned an honorable mention and Melifonwu earned votes from league executives and coaches.
"Branch had a standout rookie season; he recorded 74 tackles and three interceptions," writes Jeremy Fowler.
An NFC personnel evaluator expressed, "Has natural coverage ability so that allows him to play in the slot or over the top. He's also an instinctive player that has a knack for finding the ball and making plays in both phases."
Additional reading
1.) Ranking Lions' Position Battles Ahead of Training Camp
2.) 10 Highlights of Amon-Ra St. Brown's Appearance on 'Receiver'
3.) Alex Anzalone Has Issue with 18-Game Comments of Joe Burrow
4.) Scouting Director: Aidan Hutchinson Will Be Next Nick Bosa