All Lions

Lions Safeties Snubbed in Annual Rankings

No Lions safeties cracked the Top 10 in annual ESPN rankings.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch / David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Detroit Lions' safeties unit has the potential to have a breakout 2024 NFL season.

With Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph continuing their development, Aaron Glenn's secondary has young talent at the top of the depth chart.

Veteran C.J. Moore was brought back for added depth and Brandon Joseph, who is entering his second NFL season, also emerged during the offseason workout program this spring.

With Brian Branch potentially playing more snaps at safety based on different matchups, the back end has the potential to have their best success during Glenn's tenure in Motown.

In a recent ESPN ranking of top NFL safeties, no member of the Lions cracked the Top 10.

It is a little eyebrow raising the Lions safeties unit, which is hard hitting and regularly forcing turnovers, was not recognized more in preseason rankings.

Only Branch earned an honorable mention and Melifonwu earned votes from league executives and coaches.

"Branch had a standout rookie season; he recorded 74 tackles and three interceptions," writes Jeremy Fowler.

An NFC personnel evaluator expressed, "Has natural coverage ability so that allows him to play in the slot or over the top. He's also an instinctive player that has a knack for finding the ball and making plays in both phases."

Additional reading

1.) Ranking Lions' Position Battles Ahead of Training Camp

2.) 10 Highlights of Amon-Ra St. Brown's Appearance on 'Receiver'

3.) Alex Anzalone Has Issue with 18-Game Comments of Joe Burrow

4.) Scouting Director: Aidan Hutchinson Will Be Next Nick Bosa

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News