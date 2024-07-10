Lions' Kerby Joseph: 'I Feel 10 Times Better'
Through his first two seasons, Kerby Joseph has been one of the NFL's most opportunistic safeties.
The Illinois product has secured eight total interceptions through 32 career games – good for an interception every four games – and doesn't have any intentions of slowing down anytime soon.
In fact, the 23-year-old has his sights set on picking off every quarterback he goes up against in 2024.
"Everybody on the hit list," Joseph said on a recent episode of the popular NFL Network show, “The Insiders.” "Every quarterback I go against. 'Cause it's amazing to catch an interception in the NFL. It's just big. It's a big moment. Going against Aaron Rodgers, catching interceptions against him, that's just big. I just want them all.”
Joseph, who was recently included as part of CBS Sports’ “NFL All-Breakout Team,” has certainly had a solid start to his NFL career, and will be a core member of Detroit's defensive backs group this upcoming season.
However, if he wants to take the next step, he'll need to first fully recover from hip surgery. It's a procedure he underwent this offseason, which caused him to miss all the on-field portions of the Lions’ offseason workout regimen.
Joseph doesn't envision his hip being any kind of hindrance to his on-field productivity moving forward.
“That hip ain't nothing," Joseph expressed. "Last year, I played through the injury. It was there, but I feel 10 times better now. So, I just can't wait to get out there with the guys.”
Once he does return to the field, he'll be one of Detroit's starting safeties, along with Ifeatu Melifonwu. Joseph, who put on 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, is committed to continuing his development as an all-around defender.
And, the third-year pro is not going to allow anything, including the NFL's banning of the hip-drop tackle, to stunt his growth.
“Once you get to thinking about tackling, you get a little timid, and I don't like playing timid,” the ultra-aggressive Joseph said. "I feel like, for me, I'm ‘finna’ (going to) just tackle how I've always been tackling. Just get them down however it happens, whatever happens, happens. I'm not gonna think too much about it. If I see ball, I'm gonna go get the ball.”