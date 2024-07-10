Scouting Director: Aidan Hutchinson Will Be Next Nick Bosa
Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson earned a spot in the top 10 of ESPN's annual rankings for the first time at his position.
Last year, the former No. 2 overall pick only earned an honorable mention.
After a second-consecutive double-digit sack season, Hutchinson was ranked as the sixth-best edge rusher in the NFL.
"The former No. 2 overall pick made waves as a rookie and broke through after a big sophomore season," writes Jeremy Fowler. "Detroit now has a face of the defense after Hutchinson produced 11.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles in 2023."
A current scouting director believes the 23-year-old has the potential to be as elite as Nick Bosa of the 49ers, who recorded 18.5 sacks in 2022.
"High ceiling. He will be the next Nick Bosa," an NFL scouting director told ESPN. "Banking on him getting even better. Highly disruptive, physical, near rare motor."
Hutchinson expressed recently at a celebrity golf scramble the Lions receiving hype entering the 2024 season has been earned.
"It's unreal. There's a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it's well-deserved hype," Hutchinson said. "I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got and we're all ready."
