All Lions

Scouting Director: Aidan Hutchinson Will Be Next Nick Bosa

Aidan Hutchinson earns top 10 edge rusher ranking.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson earned a spot in the top 10 of ESPN's annual rankings for the first time at his position.

Last year, the former No. 2 overall pick only earned an honorable mention.

After a second-consecutive double-digit sack season, Hutchinson was ranked as the sixth-best edge rusher in the NFL.

"The former No. 2 overall pick made waves as a rookie and broke through after a big sophomore season," writes Jeremy Fowler. "Detroit now has a face of the defense after Hutchinson produced 11.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles in 2023."

A current scouting director believes the 23-year-old has the potential to be as elite as Nick Bosa of the 49ers, who recorded 18.5 sacks in 2022.

"High ceiling. He will be the next Nick Bosa," an NFL scouting director told ESPN. "Banking on him getting even better. Highly disruptive, physical, near rare motor."

Hutchinson expressed recently at a celebrity golf scramble the Lions receiving hype entering the 2024 season has been earned.

"It's unreal. There's a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it's well-deserved hype," Hutchinson said. "I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got and we're all ready."

Additional reading

1.) Training Camp Preview: Reader's Presence Could Unlock D-Line

2.) Amon-Ra St. Brown: Painkillers Only for Packers

3.) Kerby Joseph: 'I Feel 10 Times Better'

4.) Jourdan Lewis Said 'Out of Pocket' Things to Amon-Ra St. Brown

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News