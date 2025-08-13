Lions' Safety Misses First Joint Practice With Dolphins
The Detroit Lions had multiple players return to action for the first of two joint practices against the Miami Dolphins.
Running back Sione Vaki, cornerback Terrion Arnold and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein were among the players who returned to practice Wednesday, with all three players participating to varying degrees.
Lions coach Dan Campbell said during his media availability that he didn't expect Arnold to participate on Wednesday or Thursday, but the defensive back was on the field participating in individual drills.
Arnold told reporters that he plans to fully practice Thursday in the second set of joint practices.
Vaki returned after being on and off with a hamstring injury over the course of training camp, with Campbell admitting that the absence was a set-back for the second-year player who spent most of his college career as a safety.
Hassanein, meanwhile, left practice early on Monday to be evaluated for a leg injury but avoided a big scare. The sixth-round pick has impressed throughout training camp with his physicality and relentless effort.
A trio of wide receivers, Tim Patrick, Dominic Lovett and Tom Kennedy, were working on the sidelines with trainers. Lovett had been out of action with an abdominal injury suffered early last week, while Patrick and Kennedy are working through undisclosed ailments.
With Patrick absent, more opportunities became available for the likes of Isaac TeSlaa in team periods. The 2025 third-round pick has shown plenty of potential throughout the preseason, including his first career touchdown catch coming against Atlanta.
Safety Kerby Joseph was the most notable absence, as the All-Pro safety did not compete for the Lions' defense. Joseph had missed time earlier in camp with minor knee inflammation, and the Lions have been notoriously cautious in their handling of injuries.
The extent of Joseph's injury was not stated by Campbell. Despite not having one of their top safeties the Lions' defense still performed well against the Dolphins' offense.
Offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland was carted off the field during a team period after taking a big hit. The Lions signed Sutherland on Sunday as the unit has dealt with several injuries throughout the course of training camp. He is officially being evaluated for a knee injury.
Cornerback DiCaprio Bootle also left practice early and is being evaluated for a lower leg injury.
Colby Sorsdal and Justin Herron were both placed on injured reserve, while Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones are now returning to practice after missing time last week. As a result, offensive line depth has become a necessity.
For the Dolphins, defensive end Chop Robinson was carted off the field after suffering an injury in a scrimmage period on a scramble for a loose ball.