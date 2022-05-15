Skip to main content

Lions Had Second-Most Delay of Game Penalties in 2021

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants the Lions' offense to play with faster tempo in 2022.

The Detroit Lions incurred a significant amount of delay of game penalties in head coach Dan Campbell's first season at the helm. 

In fact, only one NFL team had more, as the Lions recorded the second-most with nine. 

With new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leading the way, Campbell and the offensive coaching staff are hoping to speed up the tempo of the offense. 

Campbell explained to reporters on Saturday, "We’re going to be much more efficient just with how we get things in and out of the huddle. The ability to change our tempo will be big. Some of that just comes from verbiage alone, believe it or not. I just feel like everything is just going to be so much more streamlined.

"The ability to, shoot, get on the line if we need to and, one word, one call. Whether that’s with high tempo or not, could be we’re just back on the line. No tempo, we’re not huddling, which that in itself puts stress on the defense," Campbell continued. "Just getting our guys comfortable with that, so we’re getting our rookies some of that stuff right now. That’s what we’ve been doing with the vets as well. But he’s been doing a great job. Everything is, everybody’s on the same page."

When asked, Campbell did not disclose if he had made the decision to be the offensive play-caller, noting, "Look, I promise you this, if I don’t call them, Ben will. I’ll promise you that right now.”

