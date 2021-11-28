Lions Draft Hutchinson and QB of Future in Latest Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions will have the opportunity to draft two quality players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Michigan Wolverines were able to finally overcome their rivals in the Big Ten East, as Jim Harbaugh and his squad earned a 42-27 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday in Ann Arbor.

With a quality performance against one of the elite programs in all of the NCAA, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has propelled himself into the Heisman Trophy discussion.

For the next few months, supporters of the Lions are going to wage an interesting debate: Should Brad Holmes select Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft?

In this SI All Lions one-round mock draft, Holmes takes the knowledge gained from the scouting department and drafts Hutchinson with the top pick.

John Dorsey was reportedly in attendance at Michigan Stadium, and had a good look at a player who was able to impact the game with his sheer athleticism and ability to rush the quarterback.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman broke the Michigan single-season sack record with three in the game, passing David Bowens and Lamar Woodley.

With a bridge quarterback in Jared Goff on the roster, Detroit can also select its next quarterback to sit and learn for a season.

Desmond Ridder has led the Cincinnati Bearcats to a 12-0 record this season.

The Lions can afford for a player to observe for a season and learn the ropes from a veteran who has seen a variety of situations in the National Football League.

Selecting Ridder at pick No. 27 will allow the team to develop its quarterback of the future, as the Lions continue to build their roster.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "Desmond Ridder has the physical presence of a quarterback with his frame and athletic ability. He has the awareness and experience to the proper circumstances to put zip or touch on his throws. He has very solid arm strength and is able to make any throw on the field. Adds value as a runner, both drawn-up run plays and from scrambles out of the pocket. Excellent leader and is loved by his teammates. Has the ability to squeeze tight throws into the receiver’s path because of his arm strength to rope the ball with a tight spiral. Fairly clean footwork in his dropbacks."

