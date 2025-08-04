Lions Sign CB, Waive RB, Place Rookie on Reserve/Injured
The Detroit Lions made a series of roster moves Monday, including the addition of a cornerback and placing a rookie on injured reserve.
Detroit signed cornerback D.J. Miller, placed safety Dan Jackson on injured reserve and waived running back Kye Robichaux with an injury designation on Monday.
By being placed on reserve/injured in training camp, Jackson will miss the entire 2025 season. He becomes the second Lion to suffer a season-ending injury, along with defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. The Lions drafted Jackson in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in April.
There is one loophole that could allow him to return to action in 2025. If the team were to reach an injury settlement with him and waive him in the next seven days, they could re-sign him at the end of the injury settlement which is specific to individual players. Should he be waived, he would be free to sign with any other team immediately.
Jackson was predominately a special teams player in the beginning of his career at Georgia, but was able to carve out a role defensively in his senior season. He finished his final year with 64 total tackles, two interceptions and two tackles for loss.
“I think the three main things that I’ve always prided myself on are I’m fast, I’m physical and I’m tough – and emphasis on the last one there," Jackson told local reporters after being drafted. "I think that’s why I was able to have the success in college that I had. I just can’t wait to be a part of the Lions’ culture that they’ve built, and I’m just extremely excited to be a part of that.”
Miller played most recently for the Michigan Panthers of the UFL, and has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs organization. In 2025 for the Panthers, Miller totaled 29 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defensed for a team that reached the UFL Championship game.
Undrafted out of Kent State, Miller was able to spend time with the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp ahead of the 2024 season. Across his time in college with Iowa State and Kent State, Miller totaled 131 combined tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception.
Miller will help the Lions' cornerback depth, as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw have both dealt with injuries early in camp. Arnold is recovering from a low-grade hamstring injury, while Rakestraw has been dealing with a chest contusion and was evaluated for a shoulder injury after practice Sunday.
Robichaux was signed by the organization as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College, but had missed multiple recent practices and the Hall of Fame Game with an undisclosed injury.
The Lions made a recent addition at running back, signing former UFL standout Jacob Saylors, in part to account for Robichaux's absence.