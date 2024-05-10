Lions Sign Four Rookies, 15 Undrafted Free Agents
The Detroit Lions have agreed to rookie contracts with all four of their Day 3 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Among them are Giovanni Manu, Sione Vaki, Mekhi Wingo and Christian Mahogany. The news was reported Friday ahead of the start of the team's rookie minicamp.
Manu, at this juncture in his career, is very much a raw, developmental piece. However, he has the necessary physical tools to be a valuable depth piece in 2024. Plus, he has enough upside to potentially develop into a starter along the offensive line in future seasons.
In order to acquire Vaki, the “Swiss Army knife,” the Lions executed a draft-day trade with the Eagles, parting with their fifth-round pick (No. 164 overall), their first-of-two sixth-round picks (No. 201) and a 2025 fourth-round pick. As part of the deal, Detroit also attained Philadelphia’s 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 210).
Vaki, who suited up at both safety and running back for the Utes, was announced as a running back upon being drafted by the Lions.
He recorded 42 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns last season, while amassing 11 catches for 203 yards and three scores. And, for his offensive efforts in 2023, he received a 94.0 PFF grade.
Wingo, a 6-foot, 284-pounder, has all the makings of a disruptive force along the interior of the defensive line. He was a big part of LSU's defensive line, playing in multiple spots.
Mahogany, Detroit's final Draft pick proved himself to be a tone-setter at guard, using his brute power and strength to consistently overwhelm defenders. With some proper seasoning, he could very well grow into a lineman that can provide a similar impact at the NFL level.
The Lions also agreed to deals with 15 undrafted free agents, including Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams and Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers.
Lions' 2024 UDFAs
Wake Forest S Chelen Garnes
Fresno State CB Morice Norris
Michigan K James Turner
Ole Miss EDGE Isaac Ukwu
Ball State S Loren Strickland
Idaho LS Hogan Hatten
Ohio State LB Steele Chambers
Northern Illinois LB DaRon Gilbert
William & Mary DL Nate Lynn
UCLA OL Duke Clemens
Louisville C Bryan Hudson
Florida C Kingsley Eguakun
Duke WR Jalon Calhoun
Illinois WR Isaiah Williams
BYU TE Isaac Rex