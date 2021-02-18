Detroit Lions Sign Joel Heath to  Futures Deal

Read more on the Detroit Lions signing of defensive end Joel Heath.

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday the signing of defensive end Joel Heath to a reserve/futures contract.

Heath chose to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to playing with the Denver Broncos, the veteran defensive end signed with the Texans after going undrafted in 2016 from Michigan State.

Heath played for the Michigan State Spartans from 2012 to 2015.

He recorded three tackles and was credited for half a sack in the Spartan's 2015 Cotton Bowl defeat to Alabama.

Heath played in 39 games during his collegiate career and recorded career totals of 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 60 tackles -- including 10.5 tackles for loss.

The Texans waived him in December of 2019 and he was subsequently claimed by the Broncos.

In February of 2021, the Broncos parted ways with Heath.

Detroit will be looking to retool a defensive line that did not perform consistently during the 2020 season.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara led the team with 10 sacks, but the unit as a whole could not sustain pressure, which led to the 2020 defense being among the worst in franchise history.

