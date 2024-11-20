Lions Sign Safety to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions made multiple roster moves Wednesday, including the official announcement of a defender returning from injured reserve and an addition to the practice squad.
Reports indicated that Brodric Martin was set to return from injured reserve at the conclusion of his 21-day return-to-practice windo, and the Lions indeed activated him on Wednesday. Additionally, the team signed safety Kaevon Merriweather to the practice squad and released safety Erick Hallett from the practice squad.
Martin has yet to debut this season after suffering a knee hyperextension in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers and going on injured reserve. A 2023 third-round pick, Martin played in just three games as a rookie.
Merriweather comes to Detroit's practice squad a day after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He hails from Romulus, Michigan and played collegiately at Iowa after attending Belleville High School.
The Michigan native initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent and earned a spot on the Buccaneers' roster after the 2023 Draft. He has played in 25 career games, and has logged over 200 special teams snaps this season in nine games.
Detroit's defense has benefitted greatly from the performance of their offense, as they've hung 52 points in each of their last two games. As a result, the defense has been able to attack opposing offenses with the intention of getting the ball back to their high-powered offense.
"It's huge. What more could you ask for as a defense? As a team that's great for us that we can do that, and that we do that very, very often," defensive tackle Alim McNeill said. "When the score gets going like that, it kind of demoralizes the other team and it makes it harder to play when you're down like that."
Notes
The Lions officially returned Ifeatu Melifonwu to injured reserve. The safety was activated on Monday, but only so that they could put him back on IR. His status for the remainder of the season is uncertain, and he will be out for at least the next four weeks.
Quarterback Jared Goff was snubbed from the NFL's weekly honors, as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award went to New Orleans' Taysom Hill. In the Saints 35-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, Hill recorded 230 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.