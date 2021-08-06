Detroit Lions Sign NT Miles Brown

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of free-agent nose tackle Miles Brown on Friday.

On Wednesday, John Penisini left practice early.

Brown's addition could aid the depth along the defensive line, as training camp progresses.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman appeared in three games before being waived in October of 2019. He was then re-signed to the practice squad.

In September of 2020, Brown was waived by the Cardinals, and landed on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad in November of last season.

Alim McNeill may be “the darling” of the 2021 NFL Draft

Appearing on 97.1 FM The Ticket Friday morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell reiterated that he is starting to believe the rookie defensive lineman could be the darling of the draft.

"You talking about The Dancing Bear?", Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said earlier this week. "I’ll tell you what, man, he’s unbelievable. Strong, agile. Everything that we expected when we got him. You saw it on tape, so we’re happy with that player. Now, he still has a ways to go, just like a lot of guys do. We’re going to coach his butt off and continue to make him be successful to be the player he can be."

