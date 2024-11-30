Lions Sign DL Off Seahawks Practice Squad, Waive Maurice Alexander
The Detroit Lions have made moves in the wake of several injuries to defensive players.
In addition to previously reported moves to add Kwon Alexander and Jonah Williams becoming official, the Lions also added defensive lineman Myles Adams off of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Adams will be on the Lions' 53-man roster as the result of poaching him off an opposing practice squad.
Adams was recently waived off the Seahawks' active roster and placed on their practice squad. He has played in three games, including Seattle's Week 4 loss to Detroit. The four-year veteran has played in 26 career games, all with the Seahawks since beginning his career in 2021.
Formerly college teammates with Jack Fox at Rice, Adams has 346 career defensive snaps and has mostly been utilized on the defensive interior.
To make room for the three additions, the Lions placed linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander. The Lions signed Alexander to the active roster prior to the Thanksgiving game and utilized him as a returner.
Alexander could return on the practice squad and be utilized as an elevation while Kalif Raymond is on injured reserve.
Detroit was ultimately able to emerge victorious on Thanksgiving against Chicago with a 23-20 victory despite a myriad of injuries. Part of the team's success was due to the performance of the defensive line, in particular the trio of Za'Darius Smith, Al-Quadin Muhammad and DJ Reader. Each of the three players had at least one sack, with Reader leading the way with two.
"It was big, it's been big," coach Dan Campbell said. "It was big the other day. I think what you saw with that group, there's plenty of talent in that group but there's also — what we may lack in some areas, we're getting all out production. All out effort. These guys are doing exactly what they're supposed to be doing. Everybody's on the same page. You're getting high effort, and you're getting the responsibility of your job, your job description. You're getting it done, and that allows guys to play fast."