Snap Counts: Lions-Vikings

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Jamaal Williams: (34) 47%

Godwin Igwebuike: (28) 39% -- 19 special teams snaps (70%)

Jason Cabinda: (13) 18% -- 24 special teams snaps (89%)

Jermar Jefferson: (8) 11%

With D'Andre Swift sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Jamaal Williams and Godwin Igwebuike saw the bulk of playing time, while rookie Jermar Jefferson played 11 percent of offensive snaps.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (61) 85%

Brock Wright: (29) 40% -- 15 special teams snaps (56%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (69) 96% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)

Josh Reynolds: (60) 83%

Kalif Raymond: (35) 49% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)

Tom Kennedy: (16) 22% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)

KhaDarel Hodge: (7) 10% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)

Offensive linemen

Jonah Jackson: (72) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)

Evan Brown: (72) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (19 %)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) 100% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)

Penei Sewell: (72) 100%

Taylor Decker: (72) 100%

Tommy Kraemer: Five special teams snaps (19%)

Will Holden: Five special teams snaps (19%)

Ryan McCollum: Five special teams snaps (19%)

Defensive linemen

Levi Onwuzurike: (48) 63% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)

Alim McNeill: (43) 57%

Michael Brockers: (30) 39%

Julian Okwara: (28) 37% -- 13 special teams snaps (48%)

Nick Williams: (21) 28%

Bruce Hector: (21) 28%

Jesse Lemonier: (10) 13% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)

With John Penisini inactive, Detroit's young defensive linemen shouldered the load against the Vikings, as both Onwuzurike and McNeill saw an increase in playing time in Week 13.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (76) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)

Austin Bryant: (54) 71%

Charles Harris: (53) 70% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)

Josh Woods: (43) 57% -- 15 special teams snaps (56%)

Derrick Barnes: (35) 46% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Rashod Berry: (10) 13%

Anthony Pittman: 22 special teams snaps (81%)

Tavante Beckett: 16 special teams snaps (59%)

Defensive backs

Tracy Walker: (76) 100% -- Eight special teams snaps (33%)

Amani Oruwariye: (73) 96%

Dean Marlowe: (71) 93% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)

Jerry Jacobs: (66) 87% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)

Will Harris: (58) 76% -- Eight special teams snaps (30%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu: (10) 13% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)

C.J. Moore: (9) 12% -- 19 special teams snaps (70%)

Jalen Elliott: 19 special teams snaps (70%)

Mark Gilbert: (1) 1% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)

Special teams