5 Players Who Could Replace Aidan Hutchinson
The Detroit Lions left AT&T Stadium with a 4-1 record after a 47-9 drubbing of the Cowboys, and yet the mood was not always jovial within the team.
Though the team did its job in dismantling the Cowboys, it suffered a crushing blow in the third quarter injury suffered by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan product, who broke his tibia sacking quarterback Dak Prescott, was up to 7.5 sacks five games into the season.
As a result of the injury, the next month just became much more interesting. If the Lions continue to win, general manager Brad Holmes will continue to face pressure to bring in an elite-caliber player at the position.
The Lions are also down to their second-stringers on both defensive end spots, as Marcus Davenport suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3 and has been replaced by Josh Paschal.
Here are five candidates to replace Hutchinson, both in the immediate future as well as long-term throughout the season.
Internal candidates
Isaac Ukwu
A practice squad promotion for Sunday's game, Ukwu got his first taste of NFL action after Hutchinson's injury. He had two tackles after entering the game in the third quarter. He could be a candidate to join the active roster when Hutchinson is placed on injured reserve.
Ukwu was a player deemed intriguing enough to keep around after an impressive showing in the team's three preseason games. He displayed a clear knack in getting after the quarterback, as well as a willingness to get active against the run.
The Ole Miss product is not a polished, finalized version of the player he can be. However, he does have intriguing upside and getting the chance to log significant reps at this stage of his career would only help his development.
James Houston
Houston has been a puzzling player since a rookie campaign in 2022 where he burst onto the scene. He missed most of the season last year with an ankle injury, and has been a healthy scratch in three of the team's five games.
With Hutchinson's injury, there could be an opportunity for Houston to step into a bigger role. He was surpassed by Paschal on the depth chart, but with the roster depth Houston could be the next in line aside from moving a defensive tackle over.
It's an opportunity that would allow Houston to focus more on rushing the passer, as he has had difficulties with different responsibilities that the team tried to put on his plate.
External candidates
Maxx Crosby
There's been plenty of fan desire for the Lions and Raiders to make a deal centered around the elite edge rusher coming to Detroit. In the past, those calling for this have dreamed of a pairing between Crosby and Hutchinson on the defensive line.
While that likely won't happen in 2024, Crosby is under contract through 2026. While taking on his contract would eat a significant chunk of their cap space, the Lions would add an elite player at what has become a position of need.
Crosby has ties to Michigan after playing collegiately at Eastern Michigan. He is owed $22.236 million next season and $18.84 million the following year, so making this move would come at a cost in addition to whatever capital Holmes would have to give up.
Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson is another veteran defensive end who requested a trade earlier this offseason. Under contract through the end of next season, the team seemed to have little interest in moving him. However, after a 2-4 start to the year, the Bengals are in a less than ideal situation.
The 29-year-old has five sacks across the team's first six games, and he would be a relatively cheaper than Crosby. That's not to say he'd come at a discount from a trade perspective, as he's been a high-producing player over the course of his career.
Azeez Ojulari
In the final year of his rookie contract, Ojulari was listed by ESPN reporter Dan Graziano as a potential trade chip for the Giants defense earlier this season. He has been solid, and showed out with two sacks Sunday night against the Bengals.
Ojulari is different from the previous two candidates in that he's more of a SAM linebacker than a traditional edge rusher. He has 17 career sacks in four seasons with New York, and there could certainly be some demand for his services if the Giants are unable to make a push at contending for the postseason.