Lions TE Lands in NFL Top 100 List
The first member of the Detroit Lions to make the NFL's annual list of Top 100 players has been revealed.
Ahead of the start of training camp, the NFL is releasing its yearly ranking of the best players in the league as voted on by the players. Detroit's first representative revealed is tight end Sam LaPorta, who comes in at No. 94.
Heading into his third season, LaPorta has had a massive impact on the Lions' offense in his first two campaigns. He set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end in 2023, which has since been broken, and had 10 touchdowns that year.
While his production wasn't at the same level in 2024, he still managed to haul in 60 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. In his first two NFL seasons, LaPorta has totaled 146 receptions, 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"Sam's a beast. I think what makes Sam so good is really good hands, catches everything, great routes," said Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. "He's sneaky fast, I don't think guys realize how fast Sam is. (He's) like a running back that's 6'4", 250 (pounds). His run after catch is some of the best on our team.
LaPorta's versatile skill set has made him an ideal fit for the Lions' offensive scheme. In addition to his overall talents, the Lions have also found unique ways to get him the ball on trick plays over his first two seasons.
"He's just -- he's a freak," said George Kittle, who is also an Iowa alum. "The way Detroit schemes him up, they do a great job. He had like two touchdowns off trick plays."
The league is announcing two new members of the list every weekday leading up to the reveal of the Top 10 on Monday, Sept. 1. The final 10 spots will be announced live at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.