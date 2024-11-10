Best Bets: Goff's Efficiency Fuels Offense
The Detroit Lions have gotten high levels of production from quarterback Jared Goff, who has been the NFL's most efficient quarterback through the first eight games of the Lions' season.
Goff leads the NFL in completion percentage at 74.9 percent, while throwing for 1,840 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's had multiple games where he did not throw an incompletion in the first half, and finished the team's Week 4 game 18-for-18.
Because the Lions' run game has been so efficient, Goff has not been asked to air the ball out a plethora of times in recent weeks. Rather, his attempts have been a series of well-timed throws that keep the offense moving down the field.
He's thrown 25 or fewer passes in each of Detroit's last six games, and has thrown over 30 times just once. That game was Detroit's second of the year, a loss to Tampa Bay in which Goff threw 55 times.
The current over/under for his passing attempts is set at 29.5, at (-102) odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. If the Lions are efficient with their run game, as they have been throughout their six-game winning streak, Detroit's passing game will carry less of a burden and the veteran quarterback could once again go under his projected number of passing attempts.
Wide receiver Jameson Williams has proven to be the exciting deep threat the team hoped he would be in 2024.
Though it took time for the young receiver to find his stride, his speed has been a difference-making trait. PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis has Williams going over his projected receiving yards total, which is currently set at 36.5 at (-110) odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
"Even with the 2-game absence, Williams is still second on the team in receiving yards and targets," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "His speed adds a lot of different dimensions to the Detroit offense and that is something Ben Johnson is smart enough to utilize this week against a tough Houston defense. Oddsmakers aren’t putting a lot of stock in Williams, as his total is a number he can easily hit in one catch. He’s a bit of a boom-or-bust player when it comes to production. He’s had either 75+ yards or 10 and below. On Sunday, I think it will be a boom game in his return to the lineup."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
