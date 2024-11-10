I Know Who I Am: Jameson Williams Wants to Be 'Beacon of Hope'
The Detroit Lions will get a big part of their offensive success back into the fold Sunday night when they take on the Houston Texans.
Wide receiver Jameson Williams was reinstated from a two-game suspension this week, and is anticipated to contribute for the team against Houston this week.
The wideout has been mired in controversy in recent weeks, as he was also involved in a traffic stop and was found to have a weapon in the car he and his brother were traveling in. That stop is currently being investigated by Detroit Police.
Through it all, Lions coach Dan Campbell has continued to trust Williams. He has showed flashes of excellence through the first six games of the season, and could pick up right where he left off.
Early in his career, Williams has been suspended two separate times, including a four-game ban for violating the gambling rules last season and now his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.
As Williams has overcome yet another obstacle in his young career, he has remained confident in himself. While not worried about external opinions, he has maintained his identity, and has not allowed the struggles to define him.
“Going through this situation, I figure like I don't really care who people view me as anymore,” Williams said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Everybody got their own opinion. Some people going to think I'm a bad person, some people going to think I'm not. So I really don't even have too much explaining to do to anyone. I know who I am, I know where I come from and I know what I work hard for and I know what I'm trying to get to, so I think that's the main thing, me knowing myself rather than somebody else trying to get to know me.”
Part of the reason Williams is still trusted and valued within the Lions organization is his willingness to think of and help others, including former teammate Isaiah Williams. After the team's season opener, Isaiah Williams found his game jersey folded in his locker to keep, which is not traditional for NFL players given that they are required to pay for their jerseys.
Turns out, Jameson Williams was behind it, as he had already paid for his teammate to keep the jersey from his NFL debut. The third-year receiver also reportedly supports several members of his family financially.
In his younger years, he grew up in a rough part of St. Louis. Hearing gunfire outside his family's home was commonplace, reportedly including during a home visit from Ohio State coaches Ryan Day and Brian Hartline.
However, despite dealing with those circumstances prior to leaving for college, Williams has remained a kind individual who willingly goes out of his way to help those around him, such as what he did for his rookie teammate. Additionally, he helped secure extra tickets for an Alabama teammate who didn't have enough for his family.
Campbell has indicated that Williams is worth sticking with, because of what's in his heart and the compassion and kindness he shows his family and teammates. Though the wideout has struggled with ups and downs in his career, Williams will have his first opportunity to bounce back yet again in Sunday's game.
