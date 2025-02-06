Report: Lions to Interview Darren Sproles for Coaching Role
The Detroit Lions could bring yet another former player onto their coaching staff in an offseason of change.
According to reports, the Lions are expected to interview Darren Sproles for an unspecified role on their coaching staff. Sproles, a former running back, is entering the coaching realm after a 15-year NFL career spanning 2005-2019. According to 247 Sports, Sproles has generated interest both at the NFL and collegiate levels.
Sproles played for three different teams including the now-Los Angeles Chargers (2005-2010), New Orleans Saints (2011-13) and Philadelphia Eagles (2014-19). He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, earning the accolade in each of his first three seasons in Philadelphia.
He finished his career with 3,552 rushing yards, 4,480 receiving yards and 11,313 yards between punt and kick returns. All together, he accounted for 62 total touchdowns. Standing 5-foot-6, Sproles used his speed and agility to make an impact despite being undersized by NFL standards as a player.
The Lions have had to overhaul their coaching staff this offseason, as several assistant coaches have departed for new positions. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears, while defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn departed to take over the New York Jets.
With both coordinators taking new head coaching positions, several assistants have followed including Antwaan Randle El and J.T. Barrett going to Chicago, and Tanner Engstrand and Steve Heiden going to New York.
On Thursday, it was reported that the Lions were adding former NFL quarterback and current offensive coordinator of the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks Bruce Gradkowski to their coaching staff as an offensive assistant.