Lions to Interview Saints Assistant GM Terry Fontenot Tuesday

Read the latest on the Detroit Lions search for general manager.

The Detroit Lions search for their next general manager and head coach is off and running.

According to the MMQB's Albert Breer, the Lions will interview Saints assistant GM Terry Fontenot on Tuesday of this week.

"Saints VP/assistant GM for pro personnel Terry Fontenot is scheduled to interview for the Lions GM job on Tuesday and the Falcons GM job on Wednesday," Breer reported on Monday.

Fontenot got his start in the NFL door as a marketing intern with the New Orleans Saints.

For the past 18 seasons, Fontenot has worked his way up through the organization, spending time as a pro scouting assistant and an assistant in player personnel.

According to the Atlanta Falcons team website, "Fontenot was promoted to pro scout, a role he held for seven seasons before being promoted again to director of pro scouting, which he held for the same amount of time. Fontenot was then made (Mickey) Loomis's right-hand man in 2020 when his role expanded to become VP/Assistant General Manager."

Also, Breer reports that the the Lions will interview Rams college scouting director Brad Holmes and Vikings assistant GM George Paton on Wednesday, and Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland on Friday for their GM position.

