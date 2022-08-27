What They're Saying: Lions Injury Updates

The Detroit Lions have several players unavailable near the end of training camp.

Throughout this week, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about several of the players who have not been available throughout the preseason.

Romeo Okwara, Josh Paschal and Jason Cabinda have been placed on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning they must miss the first four games of the 2022 season.

Here is an update Campbell provided on injured players this week.

Jameson Williams

“Yeah, he’s progressing. He’s continued to get better. It’s just with the nature of the injury and where he’s at, everybody is on different paths. Jerry (Jacobs), they were kind of relatively the same time, but Jerry’s farther along. It’s just kind of the nature of it.

"Everybody’s different, but he is progressing. There’s no setbacks, but we just felt like, particularly being a rookie, he’s got a ways to go. And so, the best thing for him and for us is to make that move and just get him right, make sure that the knee is stable and he’s got strength in that leg. And he can cut, he can decelerate, he can accelerate, he can -- everything, before we put him out there and start getting him reps. And we just felt like this was the right move. ... "He’s doing what we’re asking him to do and he is progressing and that’s really the best way to say it.”

Jerry Jacobs

"He’s closer. Now, what does that mean? I don’t know what that means, We know he’s further along than Jamo (Jameson Williams) is. He’s really further along than any of those guys. That’s why we did it. And so, a lot of it is not so much, ‘Hey, we’re going to have him Week 1, Week 2, Week 3.' It’s more man, can we begin to get him some practice reps, just slowly implement him in what we’re doing in practice, whether it’s scout team cards, or running our defense, just a couple of plays then he’s off to the side. Continue his rehab, strengthening, and then maybe the next day he’s able to get a little bit more. And then, hypothetically, he’s ready Week 5, let’s say. Well, shoot he’s gotten practice for four weeks and he’s ready. Whereas if you just did PUP, he’s not up for four weeks and then first thing you do, you pull him off, he’s not going to be ready to play, he hadn’t gotten any practice reps. So, I think that’s kind of the -- and that’s bearing that we feel good about the roster, and being able to do that. I mean, there’s still a chance that we put him on PUP next week, that could happen.”

Levi Onwuzurike

"It’s hard to say right now. I would say there’s no setbacks. He’s trending the right way but it’s at a snail’s pace is the best way to say it. He’s doing everything we’re asking him to do. It is getting better, but I don’t know. I would say this, if you’re asking me right now, you’re twisting my arm, I’m saying he’s not available for Philly. That’s me, but we’ll see.”

Julian Okwara

"He’s just got -- it’s really lower leg. We’re hoping for Philly that he’ll be back. He’s probably got the best shot out of all of them to be ready for Philly.”

Ifeatu Melifonwu

“No, this is a different one, a different one. Soft tissue.”