6 Winners, 8 Losers From Lions Loss to Panthers

The Detroit Lions had to wait around on Sunday, watching the NFC North all pick up wins over their opponents before their number was called. The Lions traveled to Carolina for Sunday Night Football.

The Lions secondary did not have a memorable night, and it cost the Lions in the end. Bryce Young threw for 329 yards and the Panthers won 32-26.

Here are six winners and eight losers from the Lions' loss to the Panthers, which dropped them to 2-2 on the season.

Winners

DT Alim McNeill

The first drive alone pushed McNeill into the winner category. The Raleigh, NC, native had a happy homecoming. He had two run stuffs and a drive-ending sack on third down to thwart any hopes of Carolina pulling even to begin the game.

In the second quarter, McNeill nearly took a Bryce Young handoff after he was left unblocked.

K Jake Bates

Bates was consistent on the night. The kicker hit all four field goal attempts and both extra points as the Lions needed every one of his 14 points to stay in contention with the Panthers. He hit a season-long 54-yard kick to end Detroit's first possession.

WR Jameson Williams

The former Lions first-round pick had a rough start, losing a ball that should have been caught early in the game. However, he came alive later in the opening half, with a massive 49-yard catch to set up a game-tying field goal at halftime.

Williams finished as the leading receiver for Motown on the night, with 102 yards as four separate pass catches finished over 75 yards.

WR Isaac TeSlaa

TeSlaa continues to impress with his limited touches. One week after he recorded the longest catch of his career, the Arkansas product set a new high with a 57-yard deep shot that he was able to grab after burning two defensive backs.

TeSlaa caught a few more passes in the fourth quarter, finishing with 95 yards. Unfortunately, his last catch was two yards short of the first down, ending the Lions chances of a comeback.

QB Jared Goff

Despite the Panthers having one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, the Lion defense put their offense in a bad spot that forced the pass game. Goff needed to step up and deliver, and the former top overall pick delivered.

Goff slung the ball for 412 yards on the night, but struggled as the offensive interior allowed pressure and compromised the pocket. That resulted in batted balls, but Goff was able to keep Motown in contention until the last play.

TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta was a part of the lethal Lions passing offense, finishing with eight catches for 84 yards and a late touchdown to keep Detroit in contention. The Iowa product breathed fresh life when things looked bleak in the second half.

LaPorta became the go-to player for conversions, and was open on multiple targets that got deflected.

Losers

C Juice Scruggs

The center had his first rough patch of the young season on Sunday. In the first quarter, Scruggs had a mental lapse, forgetting to stay on field for the field goal unit and costing Dan Campbell a timeout.

The very next play he was on field, first down on the ensuing drive, Scruggs committed a holding penalty. In the Penn State product’s defense, it was a play where Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs turned opposite directions for a handoff, turning it to an awkward pitch.

Scruggs was also part of the offensive interior that was pushed into Jared Goff’s lap, allowing a sack, multiple pressures, and batted balls by the defensive interior that changed the entire trajectory of the game.

CB DJ Reed

For the second straight week, DJ Reed was the primary man in coverage on a touchdown. Reed was burnt by reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, with the receiver getting a step and easily hauling the ball in.

Reed entered the night ranking 92nd among corners in yards per reception allowed, at 20.3. Sunday night did not help his case.

In the second half, Reed was the primary man in coverage for a 16-yard catch by Darren Waller after a penalty set the Panthers back with a long field ahead. They would score on that drive.

CB Roger McCreary

McCreary remained in the lineup for Week 4, and it was not a week to remember. Although he had a pass breakup in the second quarter, he was part of a secondary that allowed McMillan to go over 190 yards for a career game. McCreary was assigned with the first rounder a few times, and it did not go well.

Additionally, the former Titan was flagged for a pass interference in the third quarter. He was burned on the next drive by John Metchie as the Panthers jumped into field goal position to take a two-possession lead.

LB Jack Campbell

Campbell continued his slow start to the season. The Pro Bowler was out of position at points, continuing to be a step behind where he was expected. Campbell missed two tackles on separate scoring drives for the Panthers, which loomed large in the loss.

TE Brock Wright

It was a tough Sunday night for Wright. The backup tight end added a catch for eight yards on the night, but also accounted for 20 yards in penalties. On the opening drive, Wright had a false start.

On the opening drive of the second half, Wright was again whistled, this time for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness.

OT Blake Miller

Miller was in for a rough matchup, squaring off against Panthers premier EDGE Jaelan Phillips. The rookie was able to hold his own against the former Dolphin, but also left early twice for false start penalties, including once in the red zone.

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Bryce Young threw at will against the Lions, and Rakestraw saw his fair share of targets when in coverage. Unfortunately for the former Lions’ second round pick, Rakestraw was beat in coverage during one of the most critical plays of the night. McMillan was open after a Hutchinson pressure forced Young out of the pocket.

Rakestraw’s leap was mistimed, and McMillan corralled the ball and the defensive back falling slammed the receiver’s toe into the turf to complete the second foot down for a catch.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs was not his typical self against the Panthers, taking a hard shot early that resulted in an incomplete catch and being held in check in the rushing game. The Panthers, who were among the bottom of the league in rush yards allowed, contained Gibbs to 46 yards on 15 carries.

Between his drop and overall quiet night, Gibbs did not meet his own standards.