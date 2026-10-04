Setting Lions Fans Expectations For Isaac TeSlaa Against Panthers

Detroit Lions second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa had a big showing last week against the New York Jets.

After a quiet start to the season through two games, TeSlaa came up big with four catches for 66 yards in the team's win over the New York Jets. Included in that effort was a 49-yard catch and run to set up the Lions' game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Detroit has high expectations for TeSlaa, whom they traded up to get in the third-round of last year's draft. While it's been a quieter start than expected, he has a chance to boost his totals in Detroit's Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers.

This week alone, the Panthers have placed both of their starting cornerbacks on injured reserve as both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson will be sidelined. As a result, Detroit's receiving corps could thrive.

Detroit has two established stars in their receiver room with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. With such a banged up secondary, the Panthers will likely do whatever they can to limit the stars which could open up TeSlaa.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes TeSlaa could have a good shot to contribute, as he's picking TeSlaa to go over his projected over/under receiving total. Currently, the over/under is set at 17.5 (-113) on DraftKings Sportsbook.

"The second-year receiver has seen an increased role in the offense the last two weeks, upping his receptions and yards every week this season," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "He’s coming off a 66-yard performance against the Jets last week and now faces a Carolina defense that is just as banged up in the secondary as Detroit is. That should lead to a lot of strong matchups for TeSlaa and for the Lions to design some play calls to get him the ball. With the total so low, we just need 1 or 2 receptions to make this over hit."

Through three games, TeSlaa has totaled five catches for 92 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown of the season. He had six scoring grabs on 16 total catches as a rookie last season.

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