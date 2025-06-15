Lions Tyleik Williams Rookie Season Stat Prediction
The Detroit Lions invested in their defensive interior even more with the addition of first-round pick Tyleik Williams in the 2025 NFL draft.
Williams joins an nose tackle rotation headlined by veteran DJ Reader and free agent signing Roy Lopez, with the likes of Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo and Pat O'Connor also in the mix as off-the-ball tackles.
Detroit's defensive line will also get a boost at some point with the return of defensive tackle Alim McNeill, whose late-season torn ACL is expected to hold him out of action to begin the regular season.
At Ohio State, Williams was a run-stuffing nose tackle who helped anchor the defense in their run to a national championship. While the consensus is that he'll need to develop to become an effective pass-rusher at the NFL level, he has the intangible athletic skills to be a factor early on.
Williams has been limited throughout the team's offseason program in part due to the length of his season in college, and as a result will need to get up to speed quickly in training camp. Even if he's able to acclimate quickly, he may be best suited for a rotational role behind Reader and Lopez at defensive tackle.
Roster Bubble: Defensive Linemen
One other potential avenue for Williams to see playing time early in his career would be by working as a 3-technique next to either Reader or Lopez. If he's not polished as a pass-rusher, this would likely be in early downs where opponents like to run the ball.
When McNeill returns, he will likely assume the majority of the reps as the 3-technique. Onwuzurike is the favorite to start there right away, but could also see some time as a traditional defensive end if the Lions want to go heavy in run downs.
With all this in mind, I project Williams to play around 33 percent of snaps early in his career with the potential for an added workload if he impresses.
Given the nature of playing the defensive interior, there's always the potential of added responsibility in the event of an injury. As a result, Williams could wind up making a spot start in place of Reader or Lopez if circumstances create the need.
In his rookie season, I predict that Williams will have a total of 23 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack as a rookie in 2025.