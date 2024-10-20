Lions-Vikings Key Matchup: Penei Sewell vs. Jonathan Greenard
Aggression will be the name of the game for the Lions (4-1) and the Vikings (5-0) on Sunday.
It'll be a battle of wits and strengths, as Ben Johnson's aggressive offensive play-calling goes head-to-head with Brian Flores’ aggressive defensive play-calling.
Flores will do his best to wreak havoc against Lions quarterback Jared Goff by deploying simulated pressures, in which Minnesota will rush four but also use a linebacker or defensive back as one or more of the four pass-rushers.
It's aided Minnesota in creating pressure against opposing quarterbacks all season. And going into this Week 7 matchup, the Flores-led defense – spearheaded by EDGE Patrick Jones II's five sacks – has produced the third-most sacks in the league (20; tied with the N.Y. Jets).
Meanwhile, Detroit has allowed just 10 sacks all this season (nine against Goff and one against backup Hendon Hooker). Additionally, the Vikings have struggled wrapping up Goff in recent memory, with only two sacks against the veteran Lions signal-caller in the last four meetings between the two teams.
On Sunday, key to Minnesota's pass-rushing efforts, along with Jones, will be fellow EDGE Jonathan Greenard. Through six weeks, the fifth-year pro has amassed four sacks and 29 pressures, the third-most pressures among 175 qualified EDGEs (according to Pro Football Focus). In addition, he's one of only two players, along with Detroit EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, who has accumulated at least five pressures in each game this season.
Greenard is expecting a fiercely-contested game with Goff & Co.
“We know this is a big game this week coming up,” Greenard told reporters earlier this week. “It’s gonna be a crazy environment. We know they’re bringing it, they’re playing very, very good ball. Lots of respect for this team. It’s going be a dogfight, 1,000 percent.”
Greenard will certainly be tested on Sunday against Lions standout right tackle Penei Sewell. Sewell, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023, has been a stalwart along Detroit's offensive line. Through five games, he's allowed zero sacks, zero quarterback hits and just five total pressures, while earning a 79.2 pass-blocking grade and an 89.2 overall mark from Pro Football Focus. That overall grade is good for third-best among all offensive tackles, per PFF.
Flores understands exerting pressure against Goff won't be easy with Sewell and Detroit's potent offensive line standing in the way.
“I mean, they got a really good O-line. He gets the ball out quick. The receivers get open quickly," Flores expressed to reporters Tuesday. "I think he knows where his receivers are going to be, they know that he's going to get the ball to them in a certain place. The O-line knows that if they're inside-out on this one, he's going to have a pocket to step up in. All those things, they're really playing together as a team.”
I'm going to predict that Sewell & Co. limit Greenard to four total pressures, a single QB hit and zero sacks in Detroit's Week 7 clash with Minnesota.