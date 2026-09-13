Roundtable: Detroit Lions Week 1 Preview Against Saints

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff previews the Lions' Week 1 contest with the New Orleans Saints.

1. Do you think the Saints can keep this Week 1 game close?

Christian Booher: I do think the Saints can keep the game close. Tyler Shough has the ability to stretch the field vertically, and as such can test a Lions secondary that has more questions than answers. D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin are both veteran options at corner, but the Lions have some intriguing pass-rush options that could get heat on him. I think this game is close throughout, with the Lions not pulling away until late.

Vito Chirco: Yes. I don't exactly believe the Lions are going to blow out the Saints in this Week 1 tilt. I believe that Detroit's defense will have a run for its money against Saints QB Tyler Shough, and it won't be easy trying to stop Chris Olave or Travis Etienne the entirety of the day, either. As a result, I see New Orleans staying in the game for at least the first three quarters.

Emmett Matasovsky: It’s week one of the NFL when the Lions didn’t play most of their starters the preseason. To say any team could not keep it close is a boldface lie. The Saints have the pieces to be a threat this year to sneak into Playoffs with some overachieving.

It is a matter of when the Saints gel, and it likely is not week one. That said, the Lions are not expected to be completely sharp in game one with a new offensive coordinator.

2. Which Detroit Lions player will be the game MVP?

Booher: Jameson Williams. I wrote earlier this week about how Williams is primed for a breakout, and I still think that is the case. With all the attention going to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, Williams could have a big day.

Chirco: I think it's going to be Jahmyr Gibbs. It's his first official game as the bellcow back of the Lions, and I believe he's going to showcase he's more than equipped to handle the heavy workload. I see him impacting the game Sunday as both a runner and pass-catcher, and I believe it leads to a big day for the Alabama product.

Matasovsky: Jahmyr Gibbs will be the MVP of game one. A Saints defense down two starting defensive linemen with the early preseason returns from Petzing’s rush offense has me thinking the run game can be dynamic.

Petzing had a solid Arizona run game in a dysfunctional set of seasons, and Detroit has more talent on the offensive side of the ball and the line than the Cardinals. Gibbs has the opportunity to run wild this year.

3. What is your concern level that Lions' defense won’t play well in Week 1?

Booher: Fairly high. I have my concerns about the secondary, which has veterans at the top of the depth chart but inexperienced options in the event of an injury. Also, the Lions have a habit of playing man to man coverage, and if Aidan Hutchinson can’t get home then it will be a challenge for that group to cover for an extended amount of time.

Chirco: It's not extremely high because the Saints' offense likely won't be explosive. However, the Lions still need to have a solid gameplan to limit the productivity of both Tyler Shough and Chris Olave in this one. That quarterback-receiver duo will likely give Detroit's defense fits from time to time on Sunday. So, Kelvin Sheppard's unit still must bring its "A game" in order for Detroit to start the season on a positive note. At this juncture, I'll give my concern level about a six out of 10.

Matasovsky: Down both safeties and without Alex Anzalone on field or the sidelines for the first time in the Campbell regime, there is reason to be concerned about a rough week one outing.

With new pieces breaking in and a two running back attack for the Saints, there is more than normal concern for a wake up call, or slap, in week one.

4. How many sacks will Aidan Hutchinson record in Week 1?

Booher: I think Hutchinson gets one sack. He’ll get home at some point in the game, but I think the Saints will have a lot of extra attention paid to him that will prevent him from getting to Tyler Shough in key situations.

Chirco: I believe that Hutchinson will build off his terrific 2025 season and end up with 1.5 sacks to kick off the 2026 campaign.

Matasovsky: Last year, week one for Hutchinson was a let down, with a no stat game against the Packers. This year, I will say the stat line is in the 4-to-6 tackle range, and I will say 1 sack.

Tyler Shough has sneaky mobility and can run a solid offense while throwing quick. It will not be a free ride to the quarterback on any down today.

5. How many touches should Jahmyr Gibbs get this week?

Booher: Gibbs should get a maximum of 20 touches, between receiving and rushing. I think the Lions would benefit from getting Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors involved at some point, which would give Gibbs a break. However, I also think he could get involved as a receiver at some point, and that could be a difference-making element of the game.



Chirco: I believe that Gibbs should get fed the ball early and often on Sunday, both out of the backfield and as a receiver. For this Week 1 matchup, I'm going to say that the dual-threat runner should be the recipient of 30 total touches.

Matasovsky: The conservative estimate is 25 touches. Much more than that is not very sustainable for the season, and if the game gets into the 10-or-more point range late, Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors likely get mop up roles.

Gibbs likely does not need all those touches to make a massive impact, too. Personally, I am alarmed if he approaches the 30 mark for touches. I would much prefer the 20-touch mark, but not sure if that will be enough to outlast a team. Thus, I split the middle on my marks.