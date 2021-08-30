August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper, Cut Victor Bolden

Stay tuned to SI All Lions for all of the latest Detroit Lions roster news.
Author:

The latest wave of Detroit Lions roster cuts were announced by head coach Dan Campbell at his pre-practice media session.

Since Monday morning, Detroit has announced a total of nine roster cuts.

Among those recently released are wide receivers Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, offensive linemen Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper, Evan Heim and defensive lineman Miles Brown.

Crosby was perhaps the biggest surprise. He was expected to be a valuable member of Detroit’s offensive line. Though there wasn’t a starting spot available for the Oregon product, his ability to play both guard and tackle made him extremely valuable.

Last season, Crosby played most of the year as the team’s starting right tackle. That wasn’t in the cards, as Detroit drafted Penei Sewell to play the position, but Crosby was always waiting in the wings.

The former Oregon Duck missed the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury but played in the finale against Indianapolis. He didn’t have a great game but was never considered to be on the bubble.

The hybrid tackle-guard was believed to have immense trade value for his versatility. However, the Lions organization had other ideas. He was waived-injured Monday.

Crosby’s Lions career finishes after three seasons in which he played 38 games. He started in 18 of them, including 11 of his 12 in 2020.

Asked Monday if he would keep five wide receivers, head coach Dan Campbell said, “We’ll find out tomorrow.”

Heim, Holder, Brown and Skipper are all young players who were on the outside looking in with regards to a roster spot. Bolden and Ratley were competing for time at wideout and as return men.

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle needs thumb surgery

Campbell announced Monday backup quarterback Tim Boyle will need thumb surgery. The third-year pro appeared to suffer the injury when he hit the helmet of an Indianapolis Colt during the preseason finale.

After suffering the injury, Boyle returned for the next possession and promptly led a touchdown drive spanning 14 plays. He hit wide receiver Quintez Cephus for a 15-yard score and exited the game.

This injury means former Purdue Boilermaker David Blough will be Detroit’s backup for the time being. 

When asked, Campbell explained that he does not currently have the timetable for when Boyle can return to the field.

Blough has plenty of experience, having started five games as a rookie in 2019. 

In two seasons with Detroit, Blough has completed 100-of-184 passes for four touchdowns and six interceptions. 

Here is the updated Lions' roster after nine roster cuts were announced Monday morning.

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff
  • David Blough
  • Tim Boyle

Recommended Lions Articles

ford5

Lions 2021 Roster Tracker: CB Mike Ford Waived

Stay tuned to SI All Lions for all of the latest Detroit Lions roster news.

perriman5

Lions 2021 NFL Roster Tracker: Breshad Perriman Waived

The Detroit Lions will establish their 2021 53-man roster Tuesday.

reynolds5

Lions' Best 2021 53-Man Roster

The Detroit Lions 53-man roster that gives team best chance of winning.

Running backs

  • D’Andre Swift
  • Jamaal Williams
  • Jermar Jefferson
  • Dedrick Mills
  • Godwin Igwebuike
  • Craig Reynolds
  • Jason Cabinda

Wide receivers

  • Tyrell Williams
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Breshad Perriman
  • Quintez Cephus
  • Tom Kennedy
  • Victor Bolden
  • Damion Ratley
  • Geronimo Allison
  • Javon McKinley
  • Sage Surratt

Tight ends

  • T.J. Hockenson
  • Darren Fells
  • Alize Mack
  • Brock Wright

Offensive linemen

  • Taylor Decker
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Frank Ragnow
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Penei Sewell
  • Tyrell Crosby
  • Matt Nelson
  • Logan Stenberg
  • Evan Brown
  • Tommy Kraemer
  • Dan Skipper
  • Darrin Paulo
  • Evan Heim

Defensive linemen

  • Michael Brockers
  • Nick Williams
  • Alim McNeill
  • Da’Shawn Hand
  • Jashon Cornell
  • Levi Onwuzurike
  • John Penisini
  • Kevin Strong
  • Bruce Hector
  • Miles Brown
  • Trey Flowers
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Julian Okwara
  • Charles Harris
  • Austin Bryant
  • Rashod Berry

Linebackers

  • Jamie Collins
  • Alex Anzalone
  • Derrick Barnes
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Jahlani Tavai
  • Anthony Pittman
  • Tavante Beckett

Defensive backs

  • Jeff Okudah
  • Amani Oruwariye
  • Mike Ford
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • Jerry Jacobs
  • Bobby Price
  • AJ Parker
  • Nickell Robey-Coleman
  • Corn Elder
  • Tracy Walker
  • Will Harris
  • Dean Marlowe
  • C.J. Moore
  • Jalen Elliott
  • Alijah Holder

Specialists

  • Jack Fox
  • Randy Bullock
  • Zane Gonzalez
  • Scott Daly

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

crosby5
News

2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper, Cut Victor Bolden

ford5
News

Lions 2021 Roster Tracker: CB Mike Ford Waived

perriman5
News

Lions 2021 NFL Roster Tracker: Breshad Perriman Waived

reynolds5
News

Lions' Best 2021 53-Man Roster

decker5
News

Columnist Ponders Bold, Wild Lions Trade Ahead of 2021 Season

USATSI_16468004_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: Surprising Roster Cut Lions Could Make

holmes5
News

All Lions: 53-Man Roster Predictions

perriman5
Podcasts

Detroit Lions Bubble Watch: Who's In, Who's Out