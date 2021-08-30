2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper, Cut Victor Bolden
The latest wave of Detroit Lions roster cuts were announced by head coach Dan Campbell at his pre-practice media session.
Since Monday morning, Detroit has announced a total of nine roster cuts.
Among those recently released are wide receivers Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, offensive linemen Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper, Evan Heim and defensive lineman Miles Brown.
Crosby was perhaps the biggest surprise. He was expected to be a valuable member of Detroit’s offensive line. Though there wasn’t a starting spot available for the Oregon product, his ability to play both guard and tackle made him extremely valuable.
Last season, Crosby played most of the year as the team’s starting right tackle. That wasn’t in the cards, as Detroit drafted Penei Sewell to play the position, but Crosby was always waiting in the wings.
The former Oregon Duck missed the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury but played in the finale against Indianapolis. He didn’t have a great game but was never considered to be on the bubble.
The hybrid tackle-guard was believed to have immense trade value for his versatility. However, the Lions organization had other ideas. He was waived-injured Monday.
Crosby’s Lions career finishes after three seasons in which he played 38 games. He started in 18 of them, including 11 of his 12 in 2020.
Asked Monday if he would keep five wide receivers, head coach Dan Campbell said, “We’ll find out tomorrow.”
Heim, Holder, Brown and Skipper are all young players who were on the outside looking in with regards to a roster spot. Bolden and Ratley were competing for time at wideout and as return men.
Backup quarterback Tim Boyle needs thumb surgery
Campbell announced Monday backup quarterback Tim Boyle will need thumb surgery. The third-year pro appeared to suffer the injury when he hit the helmet of an Indianapolis Colt during the preseason finale.
After suffering the injury, Boyle returned for the next possession and promptly led a touchdown drive spanning 14 plays. He hit wide receiver Quintez Cephus for a 15-yard score and exited the game.
This injury means former Purdue Boilermaker David Blough will be Detroit’s backup for the time being.
When asked, Campbell explained that he does not currently have the timetable for when Boyle can return to the field.
Blough has plenty of experience, having started five games as a rookie in 2019.
In two seasons with Detroit, Blough has completed 100-of-184 passes for four touchdowns and six interceptions.
Here is the updated Lions' roster after nine roster cuts were announced Monday morning.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
- Tim Boyle
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions 2021 Roster Tracker: CB Mike Ford Waived
Stay tuned to SI All Lions for all of the latest Detroit Lions roster news.
Lions 2021 NFL Roster Tracker: Breshad Perriman Waived
The Detroit Lions will establish their 2021 53-man roster Tuesday.
Lions' Best 2021 53-Man Roster
The Detroit Lions 53-man roster that gives team best chance of winning.
Running backs
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Jermar Jefferson
- Dedrick Mills
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Craig Reynolds
- Jason Cabinda
Wide receivers
- Tyrell Williams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Kalif Raymond
Breshad Perriman
- Quintez Cephus
- Tom Kennedy
Victor Bolden Damion Ratley
- Geronimo Allison
- Javon McKinley
- Sage Surratt
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
- Alize Mack
- Brock Wright
Offensive linemen
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
Tyrell Crosby
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
- Evan Brown
- Tommy Kraemer
Dan Skipper
- Darrin Paulo
Evan Heim
Defensive linemen
- Michael Brockers
- Nick Williams
- Alim McNeill
- Da’Shawn Hand
- Jashon Cornell
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
- Kevin Strong
- Bruce Hector
Miles Brown
- Trey Flowers
- Romeo Okwara
- Julian Okwara
- Charles Harris
- Austin Bryant
- Rashod Berry
Linebackers
- Jamie Collins
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Jahlani Tavai
- Anthony Pittman
- Tavante Beckett
Defensive backs
- Jeff Okudah
- Amani Oruwariye
Mike Ford
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Jerry Jacobs
- Bobby Price
- AJ Parker
- Nickell Robey-Coleman
- Corn Elder
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- C.J. Moore
- Jalen Elliott
Alijah Holder
Specialists
- Jack Fox
- Randy Bullock
- Zane Gonzalez
- Scott Daly
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more