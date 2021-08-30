2021 Roster Tracker: Lions Waive Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper, Cut Victor Bolden

Stay tuned to SI All Lions for all of the latest Detroit Lions roster news.

The latest wave of Detroit Lions roster cuts were announced by head coach Dan Campbell at his pre-practice media session.

Since Monday morning, Detroit has announced a total of nine roster cuts.

Among those recently released are wide receivers Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, offensive linemen Tyrell Crosby, Dan Skipper, Evan Heim and defensive lineman Miles Brown.

Crosby was perhaps the biggest surprise. He was expected to be a valuable member of Detroit’s offensive line. Though there wasn’t a starting spot available for the Oregon product, his ability to play both guard and tackle made him extremely valuable.

Last season, Crosby played most of the year as the team’s starting right tackle. That wasn’t in the cards, as Detroit drafted Penei Sewell to play the position, but Crosby was always waiting in the wings.

The former Oregon Duck missed the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury but played in the finale against Indianapolis. He didn’t have a great game but was never considered to be on the bubble.

The hybrid tackle-guard was believed to have immense trade value for his versatility. However, the Lions organization had other ideas. He was waived-injured Monday.

Crosby’s Lions career finishes after three seasons in which he played 38 games. He started in 18 of them, including 11 of his 12 in 2020.

Asked Monday if he would keep five wide receivers, head coach Dan Campbell said, “We’ll find out tomorrow.”

Heim, Holder, Brown and Skipper are all young players who were on the outside looking in with regards to a roster spot. Bolden and Ratley were competing for time at wideout and as return men.

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle needs thumb surgery

Campbell announced Monday backup quarterback Tim Boyle will need thumb surgery. The third-year pro appeared to suffer the injury when he hit the helmet of an Indianapolis Colt during the preseason finale.

After suffering the injury, Boyle returned for the next possession and promptly led a touchdown drive spanning 14 plays. He hit wide receiver Quintez Cephus for a 15-yard score and exited the game.

This injury means former Purdue Boilermaker David Blough will be Detroit’s backup for the time being.

When asked, Campbell explained that he does not currently have the timetable for when Boyle can return to the field.

Blough has plenty of experience, having started five games as a rookie in 2019.

In two seasons with Detroit, Blough has completed 100-of-184 passes for four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Here is the updated Lions' roster after nine roster cuts were announced Monday morning.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

David Blough

Tim Boyle

Running backs

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Dedrick Mills

Godwin Igwebuike

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda

Wide receivers

Tyrell Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Breshad Perriman

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy

Victor Bolden

Damion Ratley

Geronimo Allison

Javon McKinley

Sage Surratt

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Alize Mack

Brock Wright

Offensive linemen

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Tyrell Crosby

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Dan Skipper

Darrin Paulo

Evan Heim

Defensive linemen

Michael Brockers

Nick Williams

Alim McNeill

Da’Shawn Hand

Jashon Cornell

Levi Onwuzurike

John Penisini

Kevin Strong

Bruce Hector

Miles Brown

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Charles Harris

Austin Bryant

Rashod Berry

Linebackers

Jamie Collins

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Jahlani Tavai

Anthony Pittman

Tavante Beckett

Defensive backs

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Mike Ford

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Jerry Jacobs

Bobby Price

AJ Parker

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Corn Elder

Tracy Walker

Will Harris

Dean Marlowe

C.J. Moore

Jalen Elliott

Alijah Holder

Specialists

Jack Fox

Randy Bullock

Zane Gonzalez

Scott Daly

