All Lions

Lions Week 14 Tuesday Injury Report

Lions released second injury report ahead of Packers game.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91).
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91). / Tork Mason-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions continue to navigate a number of injuries as they gear up for a pivotal game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.

For the second consecutive practice, Taylor Decker, DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal were all sidelined. Carlton Davis and Emmanuel Moseley were both in action for the second straight day.

Coach Dan Campbell provided updates on Detroit's injuries Wednesday. He was optimistic about Davis, but not as cheerful about the chances of Decker, Onwuzurike and Paschal playing on Thursday.

The Lions will be able to rest on a mini-bye of sorts after Thursday's game, as their next game won't be until the following Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. As a result, it will allow the team an extra bit of rest after playing four games in the span of 18 days.

“Yeah, we’ll have a chance to catch our breath after this one. It goes without saying, it puts a strain on – it does, it puts a strain on you, but yet, Green Bay’s going through the same thing, so it doesn’t matter," Campbell said. "It’s about, really, who handles it better and so we know that’s what we’re tasked with and no matter what, we’ve got to put together a really good gameplan and have something our guys can get ahold of and can succeed in. That’s what we’re tasked with, and I feel good about that, again.”

Lions Week 14 Tuesday injury report

Josh Paschal -- NP (Knee)
Levi Onwuzurike -- NP (Hamstring)
Taylor Decker -- NP (Knee)
DJ Reader -- NP (Shoulder)
Carlton Davis -- FP (Knee)
Emmanuel Moseley -- FP (Hamstring)

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News