Lions Week 14 Tuesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions continue to navigate a number of injuries as they gear up for a pivotal game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.
For the second consecutive practice, Taylor Decker, DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal were all sidelined. Carlton Davis and Emmanuel Moseley were both in action for the second straight day.
Coach Dan Campbell provided updates on Detroit's injuries Wednesday. He was optimistic about Davis, but not as cheerful about the chances of Decker, Onwuzurike and Paschal playing on Thursday.
The Lions will be able to rest on a mini-bye of sorts after Thursday's game, as their next game won't be until the following Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. As a result, it will allow the team an extra bit of rest after playing four games in the span of 18 days.
“Yeah, we’ll have a chance to catch our breath after this one. It goes without saying, it puts a strain on – it does, it puts a strain on you, but yet, Green Bay’s going through the same thing, so it doesn’t matter," Campbell said. "It’s about, really, who handles it better and so we know that’s what we’re tasked with and no matter what, we’ve got to put together a really good gameplan and have something our guys can get ahold of and can succeed in. That’s what we’re tasked with, and I feel good about that, again.”
Josh Paschal -- NP (Knee)
Levi Onwuzurike -- NP (Hamstring)
Taylor Decker -- NP (Knee)
DJ Reader -- NP (Shoulder)
Carlton Davis -- FP (Knee)
Emmanuel Moseley -- FP (Hamstring)