Dan Campbell Updates Injury Status of Reader, Davis, Decker
The Detroit Lions have a number of injuries to deal with ahead of their Thursday showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
Four starters were non-participants in practice Monday, including offensive lineman Taylor Decker, defensive linemen Josh Paschal, DJ Reader and Levi Onwuzurike. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who missed last week's game against Chicago with knee and thumb injuries, returned to practice in a limited capacity.
On Tuesday, Campbell said he felt good about what Davis showed at practice, but didn't seem as optimistic about Decker, Paschal and Onwuzurike.
"I don't feel as good about Decker for this week," Campbell said. "There will be a lot more that goes down today. I thought C.D. (Carlton Davis) looked pretty good yesterday, looked real good actually. So barring nothing else today in practice, I feel pretty good there. And I think the rest of it, it's gonna take a minute here, see what today and tomorrow look like."
Decker has missed two of the team's last four games with shoulder and knee injuries. Most recently, he was out on Thanksgiving with a knee injury suffered in the second half of the team's Week 12 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Paschal and Onwuzurike both left last week's game with injuries, as they are dealing with knee and hamstring ailments, respectively.
As for Reader, Campbell tabbed him as day-to-day after emerging from the Chicago game with a shoulder injury. Reader is not expected to practice Tuesday.
"I don't see him practicing today either," Campbell said. "He's kind of a day-to-day deal here."
Four newcomers could contribute against Packers
As a result of the injuries the team is dealing with, the Lions made several additions to their roster. They plucked three players off of opposing practice squads in Myles Adams, Jonah Williams and Kwon Alexander. All three are on the active roster and could be in line for action this week.
Additionally, Jamal Adams was added to the practice squad. Campbell indicated that there is a chance to utilize all four players, even with the players officially joining the team over the weekend.
When asked if he had a sense of who could help the roster, Campbell replied, "Yeah, I think there's a chance all four could help us."
Notes
Campbell has become one of the most-popular figures in the entire NFL as he's helped build the Lions into a Super Bowl contender. As a way for fans to celebrate Campbell, HopCat in Detroit is hosting a Dan Campbell look-alike contest this Sunday at 4 p.m.
According to CBS News, the winner of the contest will get a year's supply of free HopCat fries.
Campbell laughed when told about the contest and asked what it would take for fans to master an impersonation of the head coach.
"I don't why you'd waste your time with that," Campbell said with a grin. "There's gotta be better things to do than — unless the prize is something worth having. I don't know, is there a legitimate prize to it? Maybe I'll get in it."
On Tuesday, the Lions re-signed wide receiver Maurice Alexander to the practice squad. Alexander was the team's return man for last week's game against Chicago and is an elevation option with Kalif Raymond on injured reserve.