Snap Counts: Lions-Broncos

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Craig Reynolds: (29) 46%

Godwin Igwebuike: (28) 44% -- Eight special teams snaps (36%)

Jason Cabinda: (9) 14% -- 16 special teams snaps (73%)

Jermar Jefferson: (3) 5% -- Three special teams snaps (14%)

In his debut donning the Lions uniform, running back Craig Reynolds played 46% of offensive snaps. Based on his play, Reynolds likely earned an opportunity for increased playing time, as he finished with 83 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Jermar Jefferson was dealing with illness and an ankle injury. As a result, he only played five percent of offensive snaps.

Tight ends

Shane Zylstra: (40) 63% -- 11 special teams snaps (50%)

Brock Wright: (35) 56% -- Four special teams snaps (18%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (47) 75% -- Six special teams snaps (27%)

Josh Reynolds: (44) 70%

Kalif Raymond: (42) 67% -- Three special teams snaps (14%)

Tom Kennedy: (17) 27% -- Three special teams snaps (14%)

KhaDarel Hodge: (8) 13% -- 14 special teams snaps (64%)

Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to earn the respect of the coaching staff, as he earned the most playing time among the wideouts on the roster.

Offensive linemen

Jonah Jackson: (63) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai (63) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Ryan McCollum: (63) 100% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Penei Sewell: (63) 100%

Taylor Decker: (63) 100%

Matt Nelson: (13) 21% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)

Will Holden: Two special teams snaps (9%)

Tommy Kraemer: Two special teams snaps (9%)

Defensive linemen

Jesse Lemonier: (47) 69% -- 12 special teams snaps (55%)

Nick Williams: (36) 53%

Michael Brockers: (32) 47%

Levi Onwuzurike: (27) 40% -- Six special teams snaps (27%)

Alim McNeill: (19) 28% -- Six special teams snaps (27%)

John Penisini: (15) 22% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)

Bruce Hector: (10) 15%

Rookie nose tackle Alim McNeill earned his first career sack despite a reduction in playing time. Last week, McNeill saw 57% of defensive snaps. In Week 14, the talented rookie only played 28% of defensive snaps.

Jesse Lemonier saw the most playing time on the defensive line, as he played 69% of defensive snaps.

Linebackers

Josh Woods: (64) 94% -- Eight special teams snaps (36%)

Charles Harris: (61) 90% -- Six special teams snaps (27%)

Derrick Barnes: (47) 69% -- Six special teams snap (27%)

Anthony Pittman: (18%) 26% -- 20 special teams snaps (91%)

Alex Anzalone: (15) 22% -- One special teams snap (5%)

Rashod Berry: (15) 22%

Austin Bryant: (8) 12%

Chris Bolton: 12 special teams snaps (55%)

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (68) 100%

Dean Marlowe: (68) 100% -- Three special teams snaps (14%)

Nickell Robey-Coleman: (62) 91% -- Nine special teams snaps (41%)

Will Harris: (54) 79% -- Nine special teams snaps (41%)

Jalen Elliott: (51) 75% -- 14 special teams snaps (64%)

C.J. Moore: (26) 38% -- 14 special teams snaps (64%)

Jerry Jacobs: (5) 7%

Parnell Motley: Three special teams snaps (14%)

Corey Ballentine: 14 special teams snaps (64%)

Amani Oruwariye and Dean Marlowe played all 68 defensive snaps.

Unfortunately, standout defensive back Jerry Jacobs only played five defensive snaps before exiting the game against the Denver Broncos with a significant knee injury.

