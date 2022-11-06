Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of defensive backs DeShon Elliott and Mike Hughes at practice this week will spark the secondary to perform at a higher level.

With the Green Bay Packers featuring a young core of wideouts, more experience in the secondary could aid Detroit in its effort to win its second game of the 2022 NFL season.

"I think Charles (Harris) is another guy," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "He got pretty good work yesterday. Woke up, and there didn’t seem to be a setback. So, we’ll get through practice today and just kind of gauge where he’s at, too, but certainly no setbacks. That’s a positive, and it is good to get Elliott and Hughes back. Those guys have -- they look pretty healthy, and they’ve had a pretty good week of practice. So, it’ll be good to get them back and get them worked in, as well.”

When a team makes a move like trading away a top offensive weapon, a common concern becomes how a locker room reacts to the moves made by the front office.

"They always know my door’s open, too. Just because I talk about things just in a general statement in front of the team, and I try to be as transparent as I can be, but they know my door’s open," Campbell explained, when asked if he has checked in with the team's mindset after the trade deadline. "If somebody's one-on-one, you want to know a little more in-depth, as to what or why or any of that. They can always come talk to me. I do feel like they’re in a good place. I do, I feel like, look, nobody likes to have to go through what you go through. But, yet, I think they’ve refocused, and they’ve answered a bell this week.”

Despite expressing his desire to suit up and play Sunday, wideout Josh Reynolds has been ruled inactive.

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 9 inactives:

DL Michael Brockers

DE Austin Bryant

CB Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

T Matt Nelson

CB A.J. Parker

WR Josh Reynolds