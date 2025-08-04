Lions Week Three Monday Practice Updates, Highlights
The Detroit Lions are changing things up for their Monday practice as training camp rolls on.
After exclusively hosting practice in the morning, Dan Campbell's team will take the field in front of fans in the evening Monday.
Ahead of Friday's preseason showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, the Lions are adjusting their camp schedule to give players a different look and replicate the ebbs and flows of game times during the season.
With so many primetime games on the schedule this year and last, the Lions have become accustomed to playing in the night hours. In doing this evening practice, Campbell is hoping to get the players adjusted to the change in routine that comes with playing later in the day.
"We do this once a year, we do this night practice. I just know, I always liked it as a player, it was a good changeup. It just kind of breaks the monotony of camp a little bit," Campbell said. "And then it’s, as to what our schedule has been over the last two to three years, you don’t know when you’re playing. You’re playing in the afternoon, you’re playing at night, you’re playing five days away, four days away, six days, seven across. So, it’s just how do we mix up things a little bit and get them used to a little bit of the chaos in a good way.”
The day started off on a sour note for the Lions, with seventh-round pick Dan Jackson being placed on reserve/injured after being evaluated for a leg injury after Sunday's practice. The Lions already have one player out for the year, as Levi Onwuzurike was ruled out after an ACL injury.
Detroit also made two other transactions, waiving running back Kye Robichaux with an injury designation and signing cornerback D.J. Miller to help bolster their cornerback depth. The Lions currently has multiple members of its secondary dealing with ailments, with Terrion Arnold nursing a hamstring injury and Ennis Rakestraw being evaluated for a shoulder injury after Sunday's practice.
Miller is a former member of the UFL's Michigan Panthers who had also previously spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Follow along all throughout Monday's practice for live updates and highlights.
6:32 p.m. -- Jared Goff and Jameson Williams were unable to connect on a deep pass, with Goff underthrowing Williams.
6:25 p.m. -- In early 1-on-1 drills, Marcus Davenport knocked off Jamarco Jones' helmet, and Aidan Hutchinson got the best of Penei Sewell.
6:15 p.m. -- Lions coach Dan Campbell said that he anticipates that Ennis Rakestraw may be out for "a while," but that the team will learn more about the severity of his shoulder injury in the coming days.