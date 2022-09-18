The Detroit Lions have not had much injury luck at all.

At the start of the 2022 NFL season, the team has been absolutely besieged by injuries, and especially to key members of its offensive line.

Against the Washington Commanders, the team will be without three of its starting offensive linemen, as Jonah Jackson and Frank Ragnow are out due to injury and Halapoulivaati Vaitai is currently on the injured reserve list.

Losing Amani Oruwariye this week is especially challenging, as the Commanders feature a very talented wide receiving unit that is coming off a solid opener, collectively, in Week 1 of the season.

Jeff Okudah, Will Harris and Chase Lucas will potentially be given more of a role this week.

Okudah is coming off of a solid performance in the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“You saw a guy that really challenged. You saw a guy that really improved," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "You saw a guy that is building confidence, and it’s been another week for him to build his confidence. Excited about that player, excited what he did, but man it doesn’t stop here.

"You’ve got to continue to keep stacking games like this. Because I’ll tell you what, he challenged now, and you saw it," Glenn continued. "And then, he got the PI. I will accept that. The reason why I’m accepting it is because he was challenging in that play. It wasn’t a PI when he was reaching and grabbing and things like that, man, he was trying to defend his guy until the very last second of that play. And some of those man, it comes with the territory of being a DB.”

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 2 inactives:

DL Austin Bryant

G Jonah Jackson

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

TE James Mitchell

CB Amani Oruwariye

C Frank Ragnow

DL Demetrius Taylor