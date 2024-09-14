Lions Week 2 Uniform Combination Revealed
The Detroit Lions wore their all-blue "blueberries" uniform Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team is reportedly again donning their new "One Pride" uniform. Instead of the all-blue look, the version the Lions will don in Week 2 features blue tops and silver pants.
Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club earlier this year, team president Rod Wood said Detroit's new uniforms are a modern twist on a classic uniform.
"I think our goal was to honor the past. We have great colors, we have great history, but also put a modern twist on it," Wood explained. "So I think when you see them, you'll see both of those things. And you'll see, hopefully, uniforms that propel us for at least the next five years to be one of the great uniforms in the NFL. And we're never going to change them dramatically, but there's always an opportunity to modernize them and I think people will see that."
The team is also celebrating Latino Heritage Month at Ford Field, giving fans an opportunity for fans to learn more about the Latino culture, key figures and historical lessons.
Lions measuring stick game
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters matching up against Dan Campbell's squad will provide his team a good measuring stick regarding the team's early progress this season.
"They're a different team, we're a different team. We've got a lot of new guys, different offensive coordinator, and it's a different scheme," Bowles told reporters. "We know they're a very good team, but we came in first as well. It's going to be a first-place schedule, so they're not going to be the only good team we face. But it's going to be a good measuring stick early on and we just have to come ready to play."