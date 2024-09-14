Lions NFL Draft Watch: 5 Players to Scout
Week 3 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an intriguing schedule of games.
The most interesting game of the day perhaps is No. 4-ranked Alabama traveling to Madison, Wis., to take on an undefeated Badgers squad (Noon EST). In the contest, standout Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker will square off with a stingy Wisconsin defense. He is one of five 2025 NFL Draft prospects the Detroit Lions should be paying close attention to this weekend.
Let’s take a closer look now at Booker and those four other top prospects taking the field Saturday.
Oregon WR Evan Stewart
Stewart, the 6-foot, 175-pound pass-catcher, has the makings of an NFL receiver despite his less-than-ideal frame.
Equipped with quick feet and fluid hips, he's shown the ability to move the chains and attack all three levels of opposing defenses.
Stewart, who played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Texas A&M, has recorded eight receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown through two games with the Ducks.
The Lions should have their eyes on the play-making receiver during Oregon's clash with rival Oregon State this afternoon.
Michigan DT Kenneth Grant
Grant, a physically-imposing interior defensive lineman, has the intangibles necessary to be a starter at the next level.
The 6-foot-3, 339-pound defender – a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 – suited up for all 15 of the Wolverines’ games last season. He made five starts, accumulating 29 total tackles, including five for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, five passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Through two games this season, he's recorded just a lone tackle and a single pass defensed. Yet, he still has the ability to be a force along the interior of the defensive line. Subsequently, he's a player worth keeping an eye on when the Wolverines take on Arkansas State this afternoon.
Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen
Umanmielen, standing in at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, has the quickness and athleticism necessary to become a disruptive pass-rushing force at the next level.
Originally a member of the Florida Gators (2020-23), he totaled 99 tackles, including 24.5 for loss, 15.0 sacks and three forced fumbles in 45 career games with the Gators.
The Lions could use a pass-rushing counterpart for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, and Umanmielen could be just what the doctor ordered for the reigning NFC North champs.
It certainly wouldn't hurt Detroit to scout the Ole Miss EDGE defender in the Rebels' contest with Wake Forest this evening.
Alabama OL Tyler Booker
I believe the 6-foot-5, 350-pound Booker, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2023, would mesh extremely well with the Lions’ physical style of play. Booker is a “road-grader” in every sense of the word, with the ability to push defenders off the ball with his brute power and strength.
Equipped with the ability to play both guard spots, I think the Alabama offensive lineman would be a perfect fit along the interior of Detroit's offensive line. If I'm the Lions, I'm definitely scouting him during Alabama’s matchup with Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky DB Maxwell Hairston
Hairston and the Wildcats square off with the Georgia Bulldogs in primetime Saturday night. Hairston should have his hands full going up against a potent Georgia offensive attack, led by quarterback Carson Beck. However, the junior cornerback – and West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School product – could be up for the challenge.
A second-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore, Hairston emerged onto the scene in a big way in 2023, amassing five interceptions and two returned for touchdowns. Hairston possesses decent size, standing in at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, and has the ability to play both on the outside and in the slot. This versatility, along with his play-making ability, could very well intrigue Lions scouts.
It would surely be worthwhile for Brad Holmes and Detroit's scouting staff to pay attention to Hairston on Saturday night.