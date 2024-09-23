Lions Will Wear Black Uniform Against Seahawks
The Detroit Lions will debut their alternate uniform on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.
In front of their home fans at Ford Field, the team will wear their "Motor City Muscle" uniform that features an alternate helmet with the updated, modern black logo along with a black face mask.
According to the team website, "Heavily influenced by the grit and swagger our team brings to the field, this alternate uniform reintroduces black to the Lions on-field closet. A reinterpretation of a jersey worn in the late 1990’s/early 2000’s by former players including Head Coach Dan Campbell, it bears the Lions wordmark across the chest so whoever lines up across from us knows they’re in for a long day.
"The continued use of the blue trim inside the collar ensures that whether worn at Ford Field or on the road, a blue-collar mentality remains a constant. Inscribed with “Motor City”, the collar also pays tribute to Detroit and the Ford Family’s iconic place in American history."
In their season debut, the Lions wore their "blueberries" all blue uniform. In their win against the Cardinals, the team donned their all white road uniform.
Detroit was defeated last season, 37-31, in overtime by the Seahawks in Week 2.
Additional reading
1.) Grades: Detroit Lions Offense Bounces Back, Defense Contains Murray
2.) Lions' Studs and Duds: Run Game Sets Tone in Slugfest
3.) What Dan Campbell Said About Barnes, LaPorta, McNeill Injuries
4.) Lions Cool Off Cardinals, Defense Dominates in 20-13 Win