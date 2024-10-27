LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Week 8 Matchup Against Titans
The Detroit Lions are returning home after a lengthy absence from the friendly confines of Ford Field.
Detroit last played at home in Week 4 against Seattle on Sept. 30, which was followed by a bye week and consecutive road games. Now, Dan Campbell's group is returning to Ford Field to take on the Tennessee Titans.
After conquering road environments in Dallas and Minnesota, the Lions will be welcomed back in what is expected to be a raucous environment in Sunday's game.
"It does. It feels like forever. We come off the bye, we get two road games. Look, every once in a while it feels good to go on the road," Campbell said on FOX-2 Game Day Live . "But, man, to come back home, it's time. It feels right. Get in front of our crowd, and this is a good opponent. I know the record doesn't say that, we've got to be ready to go and we will be."
The Lions will be tasked with not falling victim to a potential trap game, as the Titans come into Sunday's matchup with a 1-5 record.
The Titans traded away two key pieces, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones IV, earlier in the week and will start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph for the second consecutive week. Starter Will Levis was ruled inactive for the second consecutive game.
However, the defense is one of the best in the NFL and features key players such as Harold Landry, Jeffrey Simmons and Kenneth Murray.
Follow along all throughout Sunday's Lions-Titans game for updates, highlights and scores.
1:32 p.m. -- Jahmyr Gibbs answers back with a 70-yard touchdown. The Lions lead the Titans, 14-7, with 3:57 remaining.
1:29 p.m. -- Mason Rudolph runs 11 yards for a Titans touchdown. The game is tied, 7-7, with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter.
1:28 p.m. -- A long completion from Mason Rudolph to Calvin Ridley puts the Titans at Detroit's 11-yard line.
1:22 p.m. -- The Titans and Lions trade punts. Tennessee has the ball first-and-10 on its 25-yard line with 6:20 remaining in the first quarter.
1:16 p.m. -- Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
1:10 p.m. -- David Montgomery scores a 7-yard touchdown. The Lions lead the Titans, 7-0, with 10:31 remaining in the first quarter.
1:08 p.m. -- Trevor Nowaske records the first interception of his career, picking off Mason Rudolph. The Lions take over at the Tennessee 23-yard line.
1:04 p.m. -- The Lions go three-and-out on their first possession and are forced to punt. The Lions nearly force a takeaway as the ball was fumbled by the Titans' return man. The Titans take over on their own 15-yard line.
1:02 p.m. -- The Lions will get the ball first after Tennessee won the toss and deferred.
12:30 p.m. -- The Lions' defense will rely on the likes of James Houston, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Isaiah Thomas at defensive end as Josh Paschal was among the team's inactives for Sunday's game.