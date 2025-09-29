Locker Room Buzz: Lions' Offense Knows 'We Can Be Better'
The Detroit Lions had their share of sluggish moments, but overcame these limitations to earn their third-straight win.
Despite an up-and-down start, the Lions finished strong and relied on a strong performance from their defense to come out with the victory. Jared Goff threw two touchdowns to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the defense picked off Joe Flacco twice.
Here is a collection of quotes from Lions players and coaches following their 34-10 victory over the Browns.
HC Dan Campbell
On his comments about the team being a "chameleon" and winning different ways:
“Well, I just think, you play to what you think your strength is going to be for that game, and I felt like our defense could set the tone for this game, and we were going to play that way and see if they could earn it over there, and play off of it. And feel our way out here a little bit offensively, and we did that. And special teams is going to need the help too. So, I thought that what we went in, the style in which we played and what we – how we wanted to play, I thought we did that. And it did help us win that game. I just think we can be cleaner, that’s all.”
QB Jared Goff
On the impact of the team having two solid offensive tackles:
“It’s huge. We have two first-round tackles who are studs and at the top of the League at their position and being able to – obviously have a plan for a guy like (Browns DE) Myles (Garrett) or any of their other defensive linemen is important and we had a plan. Being able to leave those guys on an island – you have to.”
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
On how proud he is of the team's response to the Week 1 loss to Green Bay:
"I'm excited. I still feel like we can be better as an offense, and a lot of the guys feel the same way. As long as we know we can be better and we're striving to get better every week, that's the biggest thing. We're gonna enjoy this win. Any win in this league — it's tough to win in this league, especially against a defense like that. So we're gonna enjoy it, but once we get back to work next week, we know can be better."
WR Kalif Raymond
On what he saw that allowed him to break a 65-yard punt return touchdown:
"The guys on the right side were blocking, because it was a short punt. At the last second I looked down and they were still holding up. That gave me just enough time to catch it. I jumped to the right, looked up and everybody was on a guy. So that had more to do with those guys than me."
On the importance of defensive and special teams play on a day when the offense sputtered at times:
"This game's about all phases complimenting each other. To be able to do that, get one when we need one and seal it to get a little bit of breathing room was huge."
OT Taylor Decker
On the offensive line handling All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett:
"First and foremost, he's an animal. We definitely game-planned for him. He definitely won his reps too, but for the most part I hope we did a pretty good job. That starts with our whole offense, the type of plays we're calling and our defense. Being able to play with a lead is a big advantage against guys like that. And thy have a very good front seven, so playing with a lead is huge."
DE Aidan Hutchinson
On the defense's performance in Sunday's win:
“Yeah, I think we got it – just got to be better on those first drives of the game. I think that’s our fourth game in a row letting up a touchdown on the first drive. That’s just – got to clean that up. But, I’m happy with how we played. It’s just got to come out faster and whatever way – I don’t know how you do that. But, just got to be a little bit better in that scenario. But, I thought we played the run pretty well. (Browns RB Quinshon) Judkins was – he’s good after contact. He was bouncing off some tackles, but I’m overall happy with what we did.”
LB Jack Campbell
On how the team has grown from a pass-rush perspective:
"I really feel like when you build a foundation of stopping the run, you're gonna be able to get into that next element. I feel like we've done a good job of that. Honestly, this season, I feel like we could do a bit better job at it, but there's also some things that make it a little hard based on formations and personnel and what team we're playing. You're going into a game and you're playing Lamar Jackson, you're gonna let up some rushing yards. The full focus this week was on the Browns, and I feel like we did a good job shutting it down. I've got a lot of respect for their backs over there, they do a good job. And their offensive line is really good at run blocking."
LB Alex Anzalone
On the veteran defensive depth helping amidst injuries in the secondary:
"The good thing is we have depth. With Avonte and Rock and Khalil coming in, Amik coming in at corner. I went to the sideline when Kerby went down and Avonte came in, I was telling Derrick (Barnes), 'I feel great with Avonte out there, too.' Obviously, we have that veteran depth and it's important going forward. Hopefully these injuries aren't too serious."
CB Amik Robertson
On if he's ready for an extended opportunity with injuries to Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed:
"I'm more than ready. Any time an opportunity comes, I feel like this was a warm-up game for me at outside corner. I feel great though. Any time I get an opportunity, I always kick the door in. I'm just gonna continue playing my style, playing Lions football and play better next week. I don't feel like I had a bad performance, just a missed opportunity. I'll pick it up next game."