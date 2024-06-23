Predicting Lions' 2024 Stat Leaders: Defense
The Detroit Lions defense will have a new look in 2024.
Several new pieces have joined the fold, including a pair of cornerbacks acquired in the Draft and multiple free agent additions to the defensive line. The core infrastructure also remains the same, with Aidan Hutchinson leading the way on the edge.
Detroit was one of the league's best run defenses a year ago, but struggled to defend the pass. Particularly late in the year, the Lions' coverage struggles made it difficult to contain opposing top wideouts.
With the improvements made, the Lions can show marked improvement against the pass and be even better against the run. However, they will need individual leaders to step up and perform at a high level.
Here are early predictions for the Lions' leaders in three defensive statistical categories ahead of the 2024 season.
Sacks
Hutchinson was the only member of the Lions to have double-digit sacks last season. His mark of 11.5 in the 2023 regular season brought his career total to 21.0 through two seasons. The Michigan product also led the league in pressures, so there's optimism that he can take his performance to yet another level in 2024.
His performance in the playoffs was also impressive, as he totaled three sacks over the team's three postseason games. Hutchinson has quickly proven he's among the best young pass-rushers in the game, but he could insert himself into an even higher status if he can increase the total of takedowns to 15.
Lucky for Hutchinson, the Lions added pieces to their defensive line in DJ Reader, Mekhi Wingo and Marcus Davenport, among others. He's a safe bet to lead the team in sacks, but if he can get help from the other side of the line, he can increase his final total and potentially insert himself into the Defensive Player of The Year conversation.
Tackles
With the addition of Reader and the consistent growth of Alim McNeill, the Lions could be an even better run defense than they were a year ago, when they finished second in the league in yards allowed on the ground.
With multiple players on the defensive line commanding extra attention from opposing lines, the run lanes will likely be freed up for Detroit's linebacking corps to make plenty of tackles. The Lions have multiple strong options at the position, including Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone.
Campbell has a case to lead the team in tackles in his second NFL season, as he appears ready to be the MIKE. Alex Anzalone, meanwhile, has back-to-back seasons with over 100 tackles.
With those two expected to start, it could wind up being a close race if both players stay healthy. Given the proven ability and consistent production, Anzalone is the early pick to once again pace the defense in stops.
Interceptions
With a new-look secondary, the Lions have several options that could put forth the highest total on the team.
The last two seasons, safety Kerby Joseph has notched four interceptions to lead the team. It has been an impressive start to the Illinois' product's career from that perspective. However, he will face new challengers in the battle for the team lead such as Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold.
Last year's runner-up, Brian Branch, also has a case. In his debut season last year, Branch had three interceptions and a team-high 13 passes defensed. He showed excellent instincts working from the nickel cornerback position, which is a notoriously hard position to play as a rookie in the NFL.
Now, however, Branch's role could change. If he slides to the safety position, it could change his role in coverage.
Davis and Arnold are the frontrunners to be the team's starting boundary corners, and both are ballhawks. Davis brings a bevy of veteran experience, while Arnold appears ready for action early in the offseason.
Ultimately, Detroit has plenty of talented options who could lead the team in interceptions. Yet, the pick here is Branch. Even if he changes roles, he has a knack for being in the right place at the right time to pick off deflected passes or jump screen passes.