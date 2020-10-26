Matthew Stafford Explains Final Play

It was not that long ago that Matthew Stafford was regularly leading his team on late fourth-quarter comeback drives.

Against the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit's franchise passer was tasked with leading his team 75 yards down the field with no timeouts.

Dagger time.

Stafford and Co. were able to execute and eventually scored the game-winning touchdown.

With 11 seconds remaining, Detroit ran one last offensive play that saw Stafford find tight end T.J. Hockenson in the end zone to tie the football game.

A Matt Prater 48-yard extra point sealed the victory on the road.

“We were sending pretty much everybody into the end zone. Hock (Hockenson) did a great job working the front end line. Sometimes I can hit that ball right out of break as Hock goes in there, but (No.) 45 did a nice job of kind of just squatting on the front end line, so I had to buy a little bit of time and then Hock just kept working the front end line. Got lost, and I was able to shoot it to him and he made a nice catch for a touchdown," Stafford explained postgame.

Detroit's young tight end explained how Stafford extending the play with his feet provided him an opportunity to keep rolling on his route to eventually get open for the touchdown grab.

“That play was going to be a bang-bang situation at the end. But, you know, they played a different coverage. They played Cover-3, so the middle was all packed. A lot of guys sitting there. And Staff (Stafford) just made a hell of a play, extending that play, and I just kept rolling on my route. And he found me. Worked out," Hockenson described.

The victory marked Stafford's 30th career fourth-quarter comeback and the 36th game-winning drive of his career.

More from SI All Lions:

Miracle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saves Season

Unsung Hero: Romeo Okwara 'Wants to Be Great'

Lions Win Wild Defensive Battle, Defeat Atlanta Falcons, 23-22

Report: D'Andre Swift to Have 'Expanded Role' against Falcons

Week 7 Inactives: Bo Scarbrough Inactive, Mike Ford Active

Pros and Cons of Trading for Jets Defensive End Quinnen Williams

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast