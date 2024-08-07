Mekhi Wingo: Alim McNeill Has Been 'Great Vet For Me'
The transition from playing collegiate football to life in the NFL is not as easy as many think.
For young rookies, gaining the trust of veterans takes time and relationships form through respect and trust.
Mekhi Wingo has taken advantage of learning from defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who is becoming recognized as one of the best in the league at his position.
After two tough, physical practices with the New York Giants, Lions On SI caught up with the 2024 sixth-round pick to explore how practices went and his progress at training camp.
"I think I did pretty well," Wingo said. "Coach T does a great job of getting me better, letting me know what I need to work on each and every day and I really make those emphasis. And just watching Mac, how he does everything. Whether it's taking on a double team or pass-rush, I'm glad we've got a guy that's around my size. That's really one of the top defensive tackles in the league."
Wingo has not shied away from picking the brain of McNeill, who has emerged as a locker room leader.
"He's shown me things from whether there's a restaraunt in the City or to how to set up my pass-rush the right way," said Wingo. "He's been a great vet for me and I can go to him with any questions."
The two practices against the Giants displayed two football teams who did not want to back down from physical battles.
"Definitely intense," Wingo said. "It was great getting some work against some other guys, you get used to going against the same guys. Like it's gonna be on game day. It was great to get some different work. Just a lot of grown men playing football, a lot of emotions. First time going against a different team in a minute. Emotions were high, but we had fun."
Detroit's defensive line performed better on the second day, regularly forcing pressure and getting into the backfield to disrupt the Giants offense.
"I think I did solid. Definitely got better on the second day," said Wingo. "They have some guys on that side of the ball that, I feel like, got me better and I feel like I got them better."
Likely many rookies, the opportunity to appear in preseason games will help to expedite growth and development, as game reps are tough to simulate even at training camp.
"It's definitely important just being out there to show what I am," Wingo explained. "Put on tape what I know I can put on tape and what I've been doing all camp, so I'm very excited."
Head coach Dan Campbell explained prior to practice Tuesday how valuable adding defensive coach Terrell Williams has been to Detroit's defense and for young players.
“Well it’s back to the fundamentals, and I think sometimes if you’re not careful, you throw so much at players that they’re trying to think of everything you just threw at them instead of working it one at a time. You can only work one thing at a time," Campbell said. "You try to do two, you’ll never – you just can’t, the brain doesn’t work that way, so I feel like he’s really just broken it down into pieces and he’s got these guys playing fast, fundamental, sound football. He's knowledgeable and he understands how to get his point across. He’s not a yeller, he’s not a – but man he knows – now he can and he will, but he understands how to get his message across in a unique way. He always has been able to do that.”